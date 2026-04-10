Phil Jamieson Announces New Solo Album 10Charlie And Nationwide PJ Air Tour - Noise11 Music News

Phil Jamieson will release his second solo album 10Charlie on August 14, previewed by the new single Weekends, while also confirming a 44-date PJ Air tour that will take him to venues across every Australian state and territory.

by Paul Cashmere

Phil Jamieson has confirmed the next chapter of his solo career with the announcement of a new album, 10Charlie, due for release on 14 August, alongside a nationwide tour and a new single titled Weekends. The singer and songwriter, widely known as the frontman of Australian alternative band Grinspoon, revealed the details on Friday, signalling an expansive touring schedule that will see him perform more than 40 shows across Australia between June and September.

The new single Weekends, released today, is the first preview of the forthcoming record. Jamieson will take the new material on the road for the PJ Air tour, a run of dates stretching through Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am local time on Monday 13 April.

The announcement positions 10Charlie as Jamieson’s second solo album, following Somebody Else in 2022. The new project arrives as the singer continues to balance his legacy in Australian rock with a growing body of solo work that leans toward reflective songwriting and intimate live performance.

For Jamieson, Weekends sets the tone for the album’s themes and sound. “Weekends. It’s a destination. It’s a place among the tall pines. It’s a restaurant / bar / coffee shop / diner. You can go to Weekends on a Monday. It’s a place to agree or disagree,” he said in a statement explaining the song’s concept. “The song is built around intimacy and hope. And it has some fun guitars.”

The track introduces the musical direction of 10Charlie, a record that reunites Jamieson with producer Oscar Dawson and includes collaborations with Davey Lane, Rob Muinos, Ben Edgar and Soph Ozard. Across the album, Jamieson moves between introspective songwriting and louder rock moments, maintaining the vocal character that has defined his work for nearly three decades.

“This album is much more personal than my first record,” Jamieson said. “In times of intense turbulence, I’ve written what I’ve needed to hear. It’s a balm for my soul. 10Charlie is a boarding pass. You are not in the exit row, your luggage can be stored under the seat in front of you. Please follow all cabin crew directions and fasten your seat belt for take off.”

The PJ Air tour will extend that concept into the live environment. Jamieson described the run as a national adventure built around intimate venues that reflect Australia’s longstanding pub and grassroots touring circuit. “PJ AIR is a BIG adventure. My co-pilot is Ricky Albeck and I can’t wait to play for you all. Songs will be sung and stories will be told,” he said.

Jamieson’s move further into solo territory reflects a broader shift seen among Australian rock artists who built their reputations in the 1990s and early 2000s. Many have returned to smaller venues and stripped-back performances as audiences reconnect with live music after years of industry disruption. Jamieson’s decision to tour breweries, theatres and local pubs across regional and metropolitan areas places the project firmly within that trend.

His career began in the mid-1990s when he co-founded Grinspoon in Lismore, New South Wales. The band became the first act discovered through the Triple J Unearthed competition in 1995 with the track Sickfest. Their debut album Guide To Better Living followed in 1997 and established the group as one of the defining Australian alternative acts of the era.

Across the next decade Grinspoon delivered a series of successful albums including Easy, New Detention and Thrills, Kills & Sunday Pills, while becoming a constant presence on the national touring circuit. The band amassed more than a thousand live shows, multiple platinum records and 13 ARIA Award nominations. Their song Chemical Heart remains one of the most recognisable Australian rock tracks of the early 2000s and reached No. 2 in the Triple J Hottest 100 of 2002.

Outside the band, Jamieson has pursued a varied career that includes theatre work and collaborations with other musicians. In 2017 he starred as St Jimmy in the Australian stage production of the Green Day musical American Idiot. He has also written songs with international acts including Unwritten Law and performed in special projects celebrating classic albums.

Weekends is available now. 10Charlie will be released on Friday 14 August.

Tour Dates – PJ Air Tour

Thu 11 Jun, Rockhampton QLD, Leichhardt Hotel

Fri 12 Jun, Gladstone QLD, Harvey Road Tavern

Sat 13 Jun, Childers QLD, Grand Hotel

Sun 14 Jun, Mackay QLD, Metropolitan Hotel

Thu 18 Jun, Toowoomba QLD, Mouse Proof Brewery

Fri 19 Jun, Caloundra QLD, Norton Music Factory

Sat 20 Jun, Southport QLD, Vinnies Dive

Thu 25 Jun, Beechworth VIC, Tanswell’s Hotel

Fri 26 Jun, Belgrave VIC, Sooki Lounge

Sat 27 Jun, Frankston VIC, Young Street Tavern

Fri 03 Jul, Castlemaine VIC, Theatre Royal

Sat 04 Jul, Geelong VIC, Eureka Hotel

Thu 09 Jul, Norton Summit SA, The Scenic Hotel

Fri 10 Jul, Adelaide SA, Ed Castle

Sat 11 Jul, Port Lincoln SA, Port Lincoln Brewing Co

Wed 15 Jul, Cabarita SA, Cabarita Bowlo

Thu 16 Jul, Eltham NSW, Eltham Hotel

Fri 17 Jul, Woolgoolga NSW, Woopi Brewing Co

Sat 18 Jul, Bellingen NSW, Bellingen Brewery

Sun 19 Jul, Port Macquarie NSW, Finnian’s

Thu 23 Jul, Wollongong NSW, La La La’s

Fri 24 Jul, Milton NSW, Milton Theatre

Sat 25 Jul, Canberra ACT, Fun Time Pony

Thu 30 Jul, Newcastle NSW, Hamilton Station Hotel

Fri 31 Jul, Old Bar NSW, Flow Bar

Sat 01 Aug, Mosman NSW, The Whalers

Sun 02 Aug, Avoca Beach NSW, Avoca Beach Theatre

Fri 07 Aug, Traralgon VIC, The Deck Traralgon

Sat 08 Aug, Bundalaguah VIC, Live At The Bundy

Sun 09 Aug, Balnarring VIC, Social Club

Thu 13 Aug, Brisbane QLD, Crowbar

Fri 14 Aug, Melbourne VIC, Shotkickers

Sat 15 Aug, Sydney NSW, Heaps Normal Health Club

Thu 20 Aug, Launceston TAS, The Royal Oak

Fri 21 Aug, Forth TAS, Forth Pub

Sat 22 Aug, Hobart TAS, Altar Bar

Thu 27 Aug, Fremantle WA, Mojos Bar

Fri 28 Aug, Bunbury WA, Froth Craft Brewery

Sat 29 Aug, Margaret River WA, The River

Sun 30 Aug, Scarborough WA, Indian Ocean Hotel

Sat 05 Sep, Alice Springs NT, Alice Springs Brewing Co

Thu 10 Sep, Cairns QLD, Tanks Art Centre

Fri 11 Sep, Townsville QLD, The Warehouse

Sat 12 Sep, Airlie Beach QLD, Magnums

Tickets on sale 9am local time Monday 13 April.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)