Pink Floyd Share First Official ‘Wish You Were Here' Music Video 50 Years On - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd Share First Official ‘Wish You Were Here’ Music Video 50 Years On

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2025

in News

Pink Floyd have unveiled the first official music video for Wish You Were Here, marking 50 years since the song’s release on the band’s landmark 1975 album of the same name. The video arrives half a century after the track first appeared, a reminder of how different the music landscape was in the mid-1970s, when promotional clips were rare and MTV was still years away.

Directed by Justin Daashuur Hopkins, the newly released video is a densely layered, psychedelic collage that mirrors the emotional weight and reflective themes of the song itself. It blends archival footage of Pink Floyd in the studio with scenes of the band travelling through London on the London Underground and running through Westminster station. These moments are intercut with live performance footage, animated sequences, and striking visual juxtapositions including police, rioters, and abstract imagery such as sperm swimming toward an egg. The result is a restless, dreamlike piece that moves between intimacy and unease, echoing the sense of absence and longing at the heart of the song.

The video was created by production company Son&Heir, whose past work spans music, culture, and politics. Their approach here treats Wish You Were Here not as a period artefact but as a living work, placing the band’s 1970s imagery alongside modern animation and stark contemporary visuals. Rather than illustrating the lyrics literally, the clip leans into mood and association, allowing the song’s meaning to remain open, as it has for decades.

The release coincides with the arrival of a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of the Wish You Were Here album. The reissue has renewed interest in one of Pink Floyd’s most enduring records and has driven the album back to the top of the UK album chart, more than 50 years after it first reached number one. The achievement underlines the album’s lasting appeal and its continued relevance across generations of listeners.

Originally released on 12 September 1975, Wish You Were Here was recorded between January and July of that year at Abbey Road Studios in London. The song was written collaboratively by David Gilmour and Roger Waters, with Gilmour taking the lead vocal.

While it has often been interpreted as a tribute to former band member Syd Barrett, both writers have spoken over the years about the song’s broader themes of presence, absence, and emotional disconnection. Gilmour has acknowledged that thoughts of Barrett are unavoidable when performing the song, while Waters has described the lyrics as also being a form of self-reflection, a tension that gives the song its lasting resonance.

Musically, the track is defined by its deceptively simple construction. The album version famously segues from Have A Cigar, beginning with the sound of a radio being tuned between stations. That effect was created using a car radio recorded by Gilmour, before he introduces the main theme on a twelve string acoustic guitar processed to sound as though it is coming through an AM broadcast. As the song unfolds, the illusion fades, the sound opens up, and the full band enters, culminating in a gentle transition into Shine On You Crazy Diamond.

The recording sessions also included a now legendary but barely audible contribution from jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. Invited to add a “country fiddle” feel, Grappelli recorded a part that was largely mixed out of the final version, though traces can still be heard near the end of the track. An alternative version featuring his violin more prominently later surfaced in expanded editions of the album.

Over the decades, Wish You Were Here has remained a central piece of Pink Floyd’s live and recorded legacy, appearing on multiple compilations and live releases, and serving as a rare bridge between the band’s members during occasional reunions. Its emotional clarity and restraint have helped it endure long after the era that produced it.

Fifty years on, the release of an official music video offers a new way to experience a song that has never needed embellishment. Instead, it stands as a visual reflection on time, memory, and connection, themes that continue to resonate just as strongly now as they did in 1975.

