The Romantics To Replace Loverboy At Wanstock 2026 - Noise11.com

Australian fans of classic rock are set to welcome The Romantics as they step in for Loverboy at next year’s Wanstock, bringing their power pop hits and enduring stage presence to Sydney and Melbourne.

by Paul Cashmere

Wanstock 2026 has confirmed a notable change to its already stacked line-up, with American rockers The Romantics replacing Canadian band Loverboy for the festival’s Sydney and Melbourne shows in March. The move introduces an iconic act whose hits, including What I Like About You and Talking In Your Sleep, helped define the early 1980s pop-rock landscape worldwide, and remain enduring favourites on Australian airwaves.

Noise11 learned that “Loverboy has a member in hospital and looks like they won’t be able to fly to Aus for Wanstock, so the fest is calling in The Romantics to replace them”.

Formed in Detroit in 1977, The Romantics emerged from a fertile local scene that included early Motown influences, the raw rock of MC5 and the Stooges, and North American garage rock. Original members Wally Palmar, Mike Skill, Rich Cole, and Jimmy Marinos made their first public impression opening for the New MC5 on Valentine’s Day 1977 at Detroit’s My Fair Lady Club. Over the next several years, the band honed their craft on the US club circuit, performing at seminal venues such as Boston’s Rathskeller, New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City, and Cleveland’s Agora.

The group’s self-titled 1980 debut introduced What I Like About You, a track that became an instant classic and reached #2 on the Australian charts, cementing The Romantics’ popularity down under. Their follow-up, National Breakout, and 1981’s Strictly Personal maintained their energetic mix of power pop and new wave influences, building on a sound characterised by infectious guitar riffs and catchy choruses. The Romantics’ appeal in Australia was particularly strong, with Talking In Your Sleep later peaking at #14 on the ARIA charts, while also topping charts in Canada and charting in the US.

Their commercial peak arrived with the 1983 album In Heat, which included Talking In Your Sleep and One In A Million. The former reached #3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and became a mainstay of 1980s rock radio. The album itself achieved gold certification in both the US and Canada, consolidating the band’s international status and supporting arena tours with acts such as Cheap Trick, The Kinks, and The Cars. A follow-up album, Rhythm Romance, arrived in 1985 but met with mixed commercial success, leading to the band being dropped by their label.

Despite legal battles and management disputes in the late 1980s, The Romantics steadily rebuilt their career, returning with live performances and releases including the 2003 album 61/49. Today, with Wally Palmar and Mike Skill leading the current line-up, the band continues to tour internationally, offering audiences a high-energy set that draws on over four decades of hits.

The 2026 Wanstock program retains its focus on a mix of Australian and international rock veterans alongside emerging acts. Melbourne’s Friday show remains headlined by 1927, whose debut album …Ish remains one of the highest selling first releases in Australian history. Dragon returns with their iconic hits April Sun In Cuba, Rain, and Are You Old Enough, while Pseudo Echo, Bachelor Girl, Choirboys, Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, and Ventura round out the line-ups across the two nights. The festival continues to celebrate the golden era of Australian pub rock while introducing audiences to contemporary and rising talent.

Wansbrough’s festival, first conceived as a birthday event featuring his favourite bands, has grown steadily since 2018. Its mix of heritage acts and contemporary names has positioned Wanstock as one of Australia’s most reliable annual celebrations of rock, drawing fans across multiple generations.

Tickets for Wanstock Melbourne are available from wanstock.com.au and Sydney from selinas.com.au.

Fri 20 March | Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster Vic | 18+

1927, Dragon, Bachelor Girl, Stonetrip, Strait Shooters

Sat 21 March | Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster Vic | 18+

The Romantics, Pseudo Echo, Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Standing Room Only, Daydreamers

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)