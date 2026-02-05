James Reyne Reschedules Fall Of Crawl Shows Following Medical Advice - Noise11.com

Australian rock icon adjusts four East Coast dates as doctors recommend minor surgery and recovery time

by Paul Cashmere

James Reyne has rescheduled four East Coast shows on his upcoming Fall Of Crawl tour following medical advice, with the Australian rock figure confirming he will undergo a surgical procedure to remove a Basal Cell Carcinoma from beneath his left eye. The decision affects performances in Penrith, Sydney, Adelaide and Victoria’s Bellarine region, with all dates moved to later in the tour calendar to allow time for treatment and recovery.

Reyne confirmed the change after consultation with his doctors, explaining that the diagnosis was the result of long-term sun exposure across decades of touring and outdoor performance. The procedure will require surgery and a recovery period of several weeks, prompting the adjustment to the tour schedule.

“By way of explanation as to why we’ve moved some of the Fall Of Crawl shows, I’ve had a Basal Cell Carcinoma diagnosed on the skin under my left eye, a consequence of a lifetime in the sun,” Reyne said. “It needs to be surgically removed and involves a recovery period of a couple of weeks, so it’s meant that we’ve had to re-schedule a few of the gigs.”

While apologising for any inconvenience to ticket holders, Reyne stressed that the procedure was necessary and urged fans to take similar care with their own health. He added that once cleared to return to the stage, the tour would resume at full strength, closing with a reminder of Australia’s long-running public health campaigns encouraging regular skin checks.

The Fall Of Crawl tour is a retrospective project that sees Reyne revisiting material from across the full Australian Crawl catalogue. The band’s four studio albums defined an era of Australian music in the early 1980s, blending coastal imagery with sharp social observation and melodic rock arrangements that translated into enduring commercial success. Songs such as The Boys Light Up, Reckless (Don’t Be So), Errol, Oh No Not You Again, Downhearted and Shut Down became staples of Australian radio and remain central to the local rock canon.

Australian Crawl formed in Melbourne in 1978, emerging from the city’s pub circuit at a time when Australian audiences were embracing homegrown songwriting with a distinctly local voice. Led by Reyne’s literate and often sardonic lyrics, the band achieved multiple Top Ten albums and singles before disbanding in 1986. Reyne’s subsequent solo career extended his commercial and critical relevance, producing a run of successful albums and cementing his place as one of the most recognisable voices in Australian music.

The Fall Of Crawl shows reflect that legacy, focusing squarely on the Australian Crawl years while presenting the songs with contemporary energy and a rotating cast of special guests. Boom Crash Opera appear across all dates, with additional support from MODELS, 1927 and Nick Barker on selected shows. Several performances on the tour have already sold out, underlining the enduring appeal of the material more than four decades after it was first released.

The tour opens with two sold out New South Wales dates at Brunswick Heads and Coffs Harbour before continuing through multiple states and into New Zealand. The rescheduled shows now sit later in April and May, ensuring Reyne can return fully recovered before tackling the more demanding sections of the itinerary.

All existing tickets remain valid for the new dates, with updated scheduling now confirmed as follows.

Fall Of Crawl Tour Dates

Friday 6 February, Brunswick Heads, Hotel Brunswick, NSW SOLD OUT

Saturday 7 February, Coffs Harbour, Jetty Beach House, NSW SOLD OUT

Friday 20 February, Thirroul, Antia’s Theatre, NSW

Saturday 21 February, Gosford, Drifters Wharf, NSW

Saturday 14 March, Melbourne, The Croxton, VIC

Saturday 21 March, Red Hill, Red Hill Auditorium, WA

Friday 27 March, Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel, QLD

Thursday 2 April, Canberra, Southern Cross Club, ACT

Saturday 4 April, Hobart, Odeon Theatre, TAS

Sunday 5 April, Enmore, Enmore Theatre, NSW (was February 28)

Friday 11 April, Bellarine, Bellarine Estate, VIC (was March 8)

Thursday 16 April, Penrith, Evans Theatre, NSW SOLD OUT (was February 27)

Friday 17 April, Newcastle, Bar On The Hill, NSW

Friday 24 April, Caloundra, The Events Centre, QLD

Friday 1 May, Wellington, Meow Nui, NZ

Sunday 3 May, Auckland, Powerstation, NZ

Friday 15 May, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall, SA (was March 6)

Sunday 14 June, Sydney, Sydney Recital Hall, NSW

Saturday 20 June, Gold Coast, Twin Towns, QLD

Tickets are on sale now.

