1927 Prepare For Wanstock 2026 And Its Not All About The Last Century - Noise11.com

Eric Weideman leads 1927 on a journey from late ’80s chart domination to modern Australian stages, celebrating new music and decades of fan devotion

by Paul Cashmere

For Australian pop-rock band 1927, the story has never been solely about commercial success. Frontman Eric Weideman has navigated nearly four decades of music, from his breakout moment in the mid-1980s to the ongoing revival of the band, proving that longevity comes from connection, creativity, and staying true to one’s own voice.

Watch the all-new Noise11 1927 interview with Eric Weideman:

The origins of 1927 are the stuff of Australian music folklore. In 1986, a young Weideman appeared on Hey Hey It’s Saturday’s Red Faces segment, a performance that might have seemed ordinary at the time but caught the eye of producer Gary Frost. That encounter led to recording sessions in a proper studio, and shortly after, 1927 released their debut album …Ish, which would become a five-times platinum sensation. Singles like “That’s When I Think Of You” and “Compulsory Hero” stormed the charts, establishing the band as one of the defining Australian acts of the late 1980s.

The early ’90s brought seismic shifts in the music world. Grunge from Seattle and changes within the industry created headwinds, and 1927 faced internal challenges that dampened their early momentum. Weideman has reflected that the experience tested his commitment, with thoughts of walking away from music entirely.

It wasn’t until 2009 that Weideman resurrected 1927, a decision sparked while working on sound for Richard Clapton and prompted by the suggestion of a reunion tour. The response from audiences was immediate and heartfelt, with fans returning to celebrate the songs that had defined their youth. Since then, the revived 1927 has endured longer than the original era, with Weideman embracing the freedom to evolve creatively while remaining anchored in the band’s classic sound.

In 2013, 1927 released Generation-I, their first full-length album in decades, exploring contemporary production while keeping the melodic sensibilities fans expect. Songs like “Shine” became staples in the live set, bridging the old and the new. Six years later, the 2019 Paper Aeroplane EP offered a concise, carefully curated selection of tracks, with Weideman admitting that not every song he wrote made the cut. The focus was on quality, capturing moments he felt were ready for public ears.

Live performance remains central to 1927’s identity. Weideman observes that while audiences still crave hits from the past, introducing new material keeps the band energized. “People either like it or they don’t,” he says, “but at the end of the day, 1927 is what I am.”

1927 will play on March 20 at the Wanstock show in Melbourne, sharing the stage with fellow iconic acts Dragon and Bachelor Girl.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)