Playing For Change Celebrates The Doors' 60th Anniversary With Global “Riders On The Storm” Collaboration - Noise11.com

Playing For Change has announced a major global tribute marking the 60th anniversary of The Doors, unveiling a new “Riders On The Storm” Song Around The World set to premiere on January 9, 2026. The project brings together surviving Doors members John Densmore and Robby Krieger, honours the late Ray Manzarek, and features the unmistakable recorded vocals of Jim Morrison, reintroduced through a worldwide, cross cultural performance spanning eight countries.

The release arrives as a significant milestone for both The Doors’ enduring legacy and Playing For Change’s mission to unite communities through music. “Riders On The Storm,” originally released on The Doors’ 1971 album L.A. Woman, remains one of the band’s most atmospheric and influential recordings, a song that captured the group’s late period creative depth while becoming one of the final tracks issued during Morrison’s lifetime.

This new interpretation expands the song’s reach far beyond its original Los Angeles studio roots. More than 20 musicians and dancers participate, including Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Sierra Ferrell, Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters, and producer and bassist Don Was. The result is a layered global performance that blends rock, folk, Indigenous rhythm, and regional musical traditions into a unified statement.

Densmore described the project as both respectful and forward looking. He noted that Lukas Nelson stepped confidently into the vocal space associated with Morrison, while Rami Jaffee’s piano performance paid tribute to Manzarek’s distinctive keyboard style. He also credited Playing For Change co founder Mark Johnson for shaping a visually and musically cohesive presentation.

Krieger echoed the sense of continuity that has long defined Doors related projects in the post Morrison era. He emphasised that whenever he and Densmore reconnect musically, the chemistry remains intact, and praised the collective spirit of the final performance, highlighting the ease with which Doors songs continue to attract world class musicians.

The performance opens with the Lakota Drum Group, grounding the song in Indigenous rhythm and purpose. This choice reflects the project’s deeper social commitment, supporting the Wicahpi Olowan Music Program. The initiative was the first Playing For Change Foundation music program established in the United States and focuses on Indigenous youth and communities through a partnership with the Indigenous led First Peoples Fund. Proceeds from limited edition “Riders On The Storm” Song Around The World merchandise, including T shirts and hats, will directly support the program.

Mark Johnson said the project was powerful from its earliest stages, describing music as a force capable of dissolving borders and divisions in ways no other medium can achieve. That philosophy has underpinned Playing For Change since its formation, with the organisation documenting musicians in their own environments and weaving performances into collaborative global works known as Songs Around The World.

Since its launch, Playing For Change has produced more than 400 videos, recorded over 1,400 musicians across 65 countries, and reached billions of viewers worldwide. Over two decades, the organisation has collaborated with artists including Ringo Starr, Bono, Keith Richards, Slash, and John Paul Jones, while also working alongside institutions such as the United Nations and the White House. In 2019, Playing For Change received the Polar Music Prize in recognition of its cultural impact.

The new “Riders On The Storm” collaboration follows an exclusive theatrical debut in December 2025, screened alongside the re release of Tom DiCillo’s Grammy Award winning documentary When You’re Strange, narrated by Johnny Depp. That pairing offered audiences an immersive experience connecting The Doors’ original story with their continued influence six decades after the band’s formation in Los Angeles in 1965.

The Doors’ impact on popular music and culture remains profound. Led by Morrison, Manzarek, Krieger, and Densmore, the band fused blues, jazz, poetry, and rock into a sound that challenged conventions and embodied the countercultural spirit of the late 1960s. With classic songs such as “Light My Fire,” “Break On Through (To The Other Side),” and “Riders On The Storm,” the band released six studio albums during Morrison’s lifetime and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993 and later honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Doors continue to resonate with new generations. This global Playing For Change collaboration stands as both a tribute and a reminder that the band’s music, like the storm itself, continues to move across borders and generations.

