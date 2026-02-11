John Lennon Live In New York City Reaches Its 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Four decades after John Lennon’s Live In New York City captured his only full-length solo concert, the legacy of John Lennon’s 1972 One To One shows is being reframed through a major documentary and the expansive Power To The People box set.

by Paul Cashmere

Forty years after the release of Live In New York City, John Lennon’s singular full-scale solo concert continues to resonate as a defining document of his post-Beatles years. Originally issued in 1986 under the supervision of Yoko Ono, the album preserved the 30 August 1972 One To One benefit concerts at Madison Square Garden, performances that would stand as Lennon’s only rehearsed and complete live shows following The Beatles’ retirement from touring in 1966.

Recorded across afternoon and evening sets in aid of children at the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, the concerts were staged at the request of journalist Geraldo Rivera. Lennon and Ono were backed by Elephant’s Memory, the same group that had worked with them on Some Time In New York City. The shows were raw, politically charged and musically direct, reflecting the couple’s immersion in early 1970s activism during their Greenwich Village years.

Live In New York City drew largely from John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, Imagine and Some Time In New York City, alongside standalone singles and Beatles material. “Instant Karma!” sat comfortably beside “Mother”, while “Come Together”, shifted from its original D minor to E minor, reconnected Lennon with his Beatles catalogue. A raucous take on “Hound Dog” nodded to Elvis Presley before the communal coda of “Give Peace A Chance” turned Madison Square Garden into a mass choir.

Upon release, the album reached No. 41 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 55 in the UK, later earning gold certification in the United States. In Australia it peaked at No. 66 on the Kent Music Report. The audio edition drew primarily from the afternoon performance, a decision that prompted debate at the time, particularly from members of Elephant’s Memory who favoured the evening show. Ono’s own solo performances from the concert were omitted from the original audio release, positioning the record as a focused Lennon document, while the home video retained additional material.

Historically, the Madison Square Garden appearances carry enormous weight. Lennon never toured as a solo artist and would not mount another full concert after 1972. The One To One shows therefore represent both a culmination and a farewell to the live arena for one of modern music’s most influential figures.

In 2025, that moment has been re-examined through One To One: John & Yoko, the documentary co-directed by Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in August 2024 before screening at Telluride and Sundance, the film centres on the Madison Square Garden concerts while contextualising them within Lennon and Ono’s 18 months living in Greenwich Village from 1971 to 1973. It traces the political climate of the era, including the presidency of Richard Nixon and opposition to the Vietnam War, interweaving restored concert footage with archival television clips, phone recordings and personal material from the couple’s archives.

Sean Ono Lennon oversaw the audio mastering for the concert footage, bringing contemporary clarity to performances first heard officially four decades earlier. The film received generally favourable critical response and secured North American distribution through Magnolia Pictures, with IMAX screenings commencing in April 2025 in the United States and United Kingdom before wider cinema and streaming release.

Complementing the documentary, October 10, 2025 saw the release of Power To The People, an expansive box set through Mercury Records. The collection assembles both 1972 One To One concerts in full, newly remixed as part of the Ultimate Mix campaign.

Across nine CDs and three Blu-rays, accompanied by a 204-page book, the set presents 31 live tracks from the two Madison Square Garden performances alongside 92 bonus tracks. One and two disc editions distil the material to the core concerts.

The 2025 releases notably exclude “Woman Is The Nigger Of The World” and “Sisters, O Sisters” from the box set configuration, despite their performance on the night, a curatorial decision that has drawn commentary. Even so, the broader project has been assessed as a substantial archival undertaking, offering the most comprehensive presentation yet of Lennon and Ono’s only full-scale solo concert appearances.

Taken together, the anniversary of Live In New York City, the One To One documentary and the Power To The People collection reassert the importance of 30 August 1972 in the Lennon narrative. The performances capture an artist in transition, recently removed from The Beatles, immersed in activism, and willing to place his contemporary work centre stage in one of the world’s most famous arenas.

For listeners in 2026, the resonance lies not only in the historical milestone but in the immediacy of the recordings. Forty years on from its 1986 release, Live In New York City remains a vivid record of John Lennon on stage, direct, unguarded and committed to the moment.

Track Listing

New York City 3:39

It’s So Hard 3:18

Woman Is The Nigger Of The World 5:30

Well, Well, Well 3:51

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) 3:40

Mother 5:00

Come Together 4:21

Hound Dog 3:10

Imagine 3:17

Cold Turkey 5:29

Give Peace A Chance 0:59

