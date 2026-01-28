Billy Preston: That's The Way God Planned It Documentary Set For North American Release - Noise11.com

The life and music of legendary keyboardist Billy Preston comes alive on the big screen in a new documentary from multi-Emmy winner Paris Barclay

by Paul Cashmere

Billy Preston, the GRAMMY-winning keyboardist whose work shaped the sound of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ray Charles and countless others, will be celebrated in a new documentary, Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It. Directed by multi-Emmy winner Paris Barclay, the film opens February 20 at New York City’s Film Forum, marking a long-awaited North American theatrical release.

Produced by Stephanie Allain p.g.a., Jeanne Elfant Festa p.g.a., Nigel Sinclair p.g.a., and co-written and produced by Cheo Hodari Coker, the film chronicles Preston’s extraordinary six-decade career. Executive producers include Barclay, Olivia Harrison, Jonathan Clyde, and a team of distinguished industry figures, while the score comes from multi-GRAMMY winner Robert Glasper and Derrick Hodge.

From his first recording at age 11 with Nat King Cole to playing alongside gospel legends such as Mahalia Jackson, Preston’s musical journey was remarkable from the start. By 16, he was touring with Little Richard in Hamburg, where he famously befriended the young Beatles. That friendship led to Preston contributing to Let It Be and Abbey Road, and performing on their historic 1969 rooftop concert. The single “Get Back” was credited as “The Beatles with Billy Preston,” a rare honour reflecting his integral role.

Preston’s solo career was equally stellar. Signed to The Beatles’ Apple label, he scored hits with “That’s The Way God Planned It,” “Outa-Space,” “Will It Go Round in Circles,” “Nothing from Nothing,” and the beloved ballad “You Are So Beautiful,” co-written for Joe Cocker. He worked extensively with George Harrison after The Beatles’ breakup, contributing to All Things Must Pass and performing at the Concert for Bangladesh in 1971. Later, Preston became a key touring and recording keyboardist for The Rolling Stones throughout the 1970s, performing on landmark albums including Sticky Fingers, Exile on Main St., Goats Head Soup, and Black and Blue.

Despite his prodigious talent, Preston’s personal life was fraught with challenges. Childhood sexual abuse, struggles with his sexuality, and battles with drug addiction all shadowed his life. The documentary explores these difficult chapters alongside his triumphs, presenting a portrait of a man whose genius was matched by resilience and humanity.

Preston continued to collaborate with the world’s greatest artists well into the 2000s, including Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Ray Charles. He appeared at the 2002 Concert for George tribute in London, delivering a celebrated performance of “My Sweet Lord” and other Harrison classics. His last public performance came in 2005 during a tribute to the 1972 documentary The Concert for Bangladesh. Preston died on June 6, 2006, after a long battle with kidney disease, leaving behind a legacy of extraordinary musicianship and influence.

Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It premiered at SXSW and has screened at festivals including DOC NYC, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and Mill Valley Film Festival. It won Best Documentary at the Oak Park Black Film Festival and FilmFest DC. The film’s North American theatrical rollout will begin in select markets in 2026, opening in New York City at Film Forum on February 20.

The documentary is a co-production of White Horse Pictures and Homegrown Pictures, in association with Concord Originals, Impact Partners, Play/Action Pictures, Chicago Media Project, Polygram Entertainment, DK Films, and Sobey Road Entertainment.

Abramorama, which will handle distribution, has previously released acclaimed documentaries including The Last Class and You Got Gold: A Celebration of John Prine.

