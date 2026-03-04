Bruce Johnston To Step Away From The Beach Boys Touring After 61 Years - Noise11.com

Bruce Johnston has confirmed he will cease full-time touring with The Beach Boys, closing a 61-year chapter with the band while signalling new solo and speaking projects.

by Paul Cashmere

After more than six decades as a constant presence in The Beach Boys touring line-up, Bruce Johnston has announced he will step back from the road in 2026, bringing to a close one of the longest continuous tenures in popular music.

Johnston, who first joined The Beach Boys in 1965, said the decision was driven by a renewed focus on songwriting and personal projects. He described the move as the beginning of a new creative phase, emphasising that composition remains central to his identity as a musician.

“It’s time for Part Three of my lengthy musical career,” Johnston told Rolling Stone, outlining plans to concentrate on writing and recording. He also intends to expand into speaking engagements and curated public appearances, with actor and long-time Beach Boys associate John Stamos assisting in shaping that next chapter. Johnston has suggested his presentations may even include live renditions of Disney Girls (1957) and I Write The Songs.

Importantly, Johnston has framed the departure as a transition rather than a farewell. He will rejoin The Beach Boys for selected special events, including the Fourth of July performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. “I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy,” he said.

His touring position will be filled by Chris Cron, frontman of the tribute production Pet Sounds Live, a seasoned interpreter of the band’s catalogue.

Johnston’s relationship with The Beach Boys stretches back to a pivotal moment in the group’s history. In April 1965 he joined the band on the road, initially stepping in after Glen Campbell’s short stint replacing Brian Wilson, who had withdrawn from touring to focus on studio work. Johnston’s first appearance on a Beach Boys recording was as a vocalist on California Girls, and he soon became integral to the group’s evolving sound.

Across the late 1960s and early 1970s he contributed to landmark albums including Pet Sounds, Smiley Smile, Wild Honey, 20/20, Sunflower and Surf’s Up. His compositions The Nearest Faraway Place, Tears In The Morning, Deirdre and Disney Girls (1957) broadened the band’s tonal palette, adding a reflective, orchestrated sensibility that complemented Wilson’s harmonic architecture.

He departed the band in 1972 amid internal tensions but maintained creative links. During his absence he issued the solo album Going Public in 1977, which featured his own recording of I Write The Songs. The track became a global hit when recorded by Barry Manilow, earning Johnston the Grammy Award for Song Of The Year in 1977, a rare distinction within the Beach Boys circle.

Johnston rejoined The Beach Boys in late 1978 at Brian Wilson’s request, co-producing L.A. (Light Album) and taking sole production credit on Keepin’ The Summer Alive. From that point forward he remained a core touring member. Following Carl Wilson’s death and the fragmentation of the original line-up, Johnston and Mike Love became the enduring public face of the band on the road, aside from the 2012 reunion marking the release of That’s Why God Made The Radio.

Love, now the only original member touring under The Beach Boys name, paid tribute to Johnston’s contribution, describing him as one of the era’s leading songwriters, vocalists and keyboardists. Love confirmed his support for Johnston’s decision and expressed optimism about future studio collaborations, noting that Johnston will participate in key events, including the Hollywood Bowl celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Beyond The Beach Boys, Johnston’s résumé spans collaborations with Terry Melcher in Bruce & Terry and The Rip Chords, production work at Columbia Records, and session contributions to artists including Elton John and Pink Floyd. In recent years he has also been credited as a producer on The Weeknd’s 2022 album Dawn FM, co-writing Here We Go… Again, demonstrating his continued relevance in contemporary recording circles.

Born Benjamin Baldwin in Peoria, Illinois in 1942 and raised in Los Angeles, Johnston’s early grounding in classical piano shaped his later harmonic sensibility. By 1959 he was arranging and performing on Sandy Nelson’s Teen Beat, a Billboard Top Ten hit, before moving into surf and hot rod recordings that anticipated the Beach Boys’ own breakthrough.

As The Beach Boys continue touring through 2026, Johnston’s decision marks the end of a sustained touring era that began when Lyndon Johnson was US President and the British Invasion was reshaping popular music. While the line-up evolves, Johnston’s catalogue contributions, from California Girls to Disney Girls (1957), remain embedded in the architecture of American pop.

