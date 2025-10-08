Al Jardine Reschedules Australian Tour with The Pet Sounds Band to 2026 - Noise11.com

Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine has rescheduled his long-awaited Australian tour with The Pet Sounds Band to 2026. The shows, originally slated for 2025, will now take place in June 2026, bringing fans a reimagined live experience celebrating the timeless legacy of Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys.

Jardine, one of the architects of the California sound, will perform an expansive setlist that spans The Beach Boys’ most celebrated hits and rare gems. The shows will feature classics like “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Help Me Rhonda,” and “Heroes and Villains,” alongside eleven songs from Love You and seldom-heard tracks from 15 Big Ones and the M.I.U. Album. The performances will also include deep cuts and a newly expanded version of the cult favourite “Ding Dang.”

The tour will see Jardine fronting The Pet Sounds Band, an 11-piece ensemble featuring musicians from Brian Wilson’s acclaimed touring band, including musical director Darian Sahanaja and Jardine’s son Matt Jardine, who has performed with both Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys. Matt has been widely praised for his uncanny recreation of Brian’s youthful falsetto on songs like “Good Vibrations,” “God Only Knows,” and “Surf’s Up.”

“We’re all just dying to get back to work, and we’re going to have some fun,” Jardine said. “I’ve been gathering up the troops – Brian’s excellent band.”

Beyond the classics, Jardine is diving deep into the band’s 1970s catalogue, revisiting a creative era often overlooked in mainstream retrospectives. “I hope fans enjoy hearing some of these songs live for the first time,” he said. “They’re part of the story too.”

The Pet Sounds Band is expected to include Wilson alumni Michael D’Amico (drums), Bob Lizik (bass), Gary Griffin (piano), Rob Bonfiglio (guitar), Paul Von Mertens (horns), and Debbie Shair (keyboards). Together, they’ll recreate the warmth and complexity of The Beach Boys’ studio work, from surf rock’s early energy to the intricate arrangements that defined their later masterpieces.

Jardine’s enduring friendship with Brian Wilson remains central to the tour’s spirit. Following Wilson’s passing, Jardine paid a heartfelt tribute: “Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh, and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you… still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight.”

Few bands have shaped pop culture like The Beach Boys. Their seamless harmonies, lush production, and evocative lyrics captured the ideal of the endless American summer. With albums like Pet Sounds and hits such as “Good Vibrations” and “California Girls,” the group didn’t just define the 1960s – they rewrote the language of popular music. Their influence echoes across decades, inspiring artists from Paul McCartney to Fleet Foxes, and even today’s pop innovators.

Jardine’s role in that evolution has been foundational. As guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter, he brought both precision and warmth to The Beach Boys’ recordings. His voice powered the #1 hit “Help Me Rhonda” and added texture to songs like “Peggy Sue” and “I Know There’s an Answer.” His creative contributions helped The Beach Boys transition from surf rock icons to pioneers of pop artistry.

In recognition of his career, Al Jardine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. His solo work continues to evolve, with his debut A Postcard from California reissued globally in 2022 through Universal Music and his latest EP Islands In The Sun featuring collaborations with Neil Young, Bruce Johnston, and Flea.

As Jardine puts it, “This is a heartfelt tribute to my friend Brian Wilson and a celebration of the songs that still make people smile.”

Al Jardine and The Pet Sounds Band – Australian Tour 2026

SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – Tuesday June 23, 2026 (previously October 31)

PERTH – Regal Theatre – Thursday June 25, 2026 (previously November 2))

ADELAIDE – Thebarton Theatre – Saturday June 27, 2026 (previously October 25)

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Sunday June 28, 2026 (previously October 29)

BRISBANE – QPAC – Tuesday June 30, 2026 (previously October 28)

HOBART – Wrest Point Casino – Thursday October 23 has been cancelled.

Ticketing information at https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/al-jardine/

