Twilight At Taronga Expands 2026 Summer Line-Up With New Shows And Returning Favourites - Noise11.com

Twilight At Taronga will enter its 29th year in 2026, once again turning Taronga Zoo’s waterfront amphitheatre into one of Sydney’s most cherished summer destinations. With demand stronger than ever, new shows have been added for Sons Of The East on 12 February and Xavier Rudd on 22 February, joining an already packed program that has produced a string of early sell-outs.

The new additions arrive as five headline shows have already booked out, including Sons Of The East on 13 February, Xavier Rudd on 20 and 21 February, Dope Lemon on 28 February, and Bjorn Again on 7 March. Twilight At Taronga continues to draw large crowds seeking a night of music set against sweeping views of Sydney Harbour, with each ticket contributing to the construction of Taronga Zoo’s new Wildlife Hospital.

Xavier Rudd has spent more than two decades crafting a globally recognised body of work built on environmental storytelling, social consciousness and musical experimentation. Since releasing his breakthrough album To Let in 2002, Rudd has travelled widely, performing with his signature mix of guitars, didgeridoos, percussion and harmonicas. His influence has grown across Europe, North America and the Pacific, where his fusion of roots, folk and world music has earned a dedicated following.

Rudd arrives at Twilight At Taronga after a sold out European tour and will showcase material from his new EP Where To Now along with songs from throughout his career. His three 2026 Twilight shows mark one of his most significant Sydney commitments in recent years.

Rudd said, “Sydney is flying. Second Taronga show is now sold out, so let’s do one more then ay? Third and final Taronga Zoo show now on sale. It’s such a magical little spot, couldn’t resist. Get in quick folks!”

Sons Of The East, who emerged from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, have built an international fanbase through a warm blend of folk, soul and blues, shaped by influences ranging from Townes Van Zandt and Blaze Foley to the harmonies of Crosby Stills Nash & Young and the Eagles. After touring their debut album Palomar Parade through 2023 and 2024, the band released their second album SONS earlier this year, exploring themes of resilience, connection and self-reflection.

The group will now play two Twilight At Taronga shows, offering fans a second opportunity to see them in one of Australia’s most scenic venues.

Twilight At Taronga has become a fixture of the Sydney summer since launching in the 1990s, providing an outdoor music series with views of the harbour, the skyline and the zoo’s landscaped surrounds. The event has hosted many of Australia’s most respected performers over the years, with audiences returning annually for the atmosphere, the diversity of programming and the unique environment that only Taronga Zoo can provide.

The 2026 series will open on 6 February with The Paper Kites, whose atmospheric indie folk will set the tone for the month ahead. The program continues with Emma Memma in a special Lil’ Twilight show for younger families on 7 February, followed that evening by Cloud Control and The Preatures. Classic Hits Live on 14 February will feature Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Wendy Matthews, Mi-Sex and V.Spy V. Spy, bringing decades of Australian music history to one stage.

Further highlights include The Rubens on 26 February, Vera Blue on 27 February, Marlon Williams on 5 March and Bliss N Eso on 6 March. The series concludes on 7 March when Bjorn Again return with their ABBA-endorsed tribute, already sold out.

All tickets and optional add-ons directly support Taronga’s conservation programs and the development of the zoo’s new Wildlife Hospital. Fans also have the option to donate through the dedicated Donations Ticket Add-On, which contributes to treatment and rehabilitation for the more than 1,500 wildlife cases Taronga handles annually.

Purchasing tickets before 25 December also places buyers, including existing ticket holders, in the draw for an overnight Roar And Snore experience valued at $800.

Premium extras remain available for select concerts, including the I Need A Little Extra VIP option, which provides same-day zoo entry, reserved seating and food and drinks delivered to the guest’s seat. Additional upgrades include grazing boxes, picnic rugs, Chillazy chairs, same-day zoo entry and accommodation packages.

Tickets available at twilightattaronga.org.au

All proceeds support Taronga Zoo’s new Wildlife Hospital.

Friday 6 February, The Paper Kites

Saturday 7 February, Emma Memma Lil’ Twilight 10am, gates 9am

Saturday 7 February, Cloud Control And The Preatures

Thursday 12 February, Sons Of The East, new show

Friday 13 February, Sons Of The East, sold out

Saturday 14 February, Classic Hits Live starring Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Wendy Matthews, Mi-Sex and V.Spy V. Spy

Friday 20 February, Xavier Rudd, sold out

Saturday 21 February, Xavier Rudd, sold out

Sunday 22 February, Xavier Rudd, new show

Thursday 26 February, The Rubens

Friday 27 February, Vera Blue

Saturday 28 February, Dope Lemon, sold out

Thursday 5 March, Marlon Williams

Friday 6 March, Bliss N Eso

Saturday 7 March, Bjorn Again, sold out

