The Herd To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘The Sun Never Sets' With 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Two decades after reshaping Australian hip hop with their landmark 2005 album The Sun Never Sets, The Herd will reunite in February 2026 for a national tour to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary. The Sun Never Sets 20th Anniversary Tour will bring the influential collective to stages in Thirroul, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Hobart.

Formed in Sydney in 2001, The Herd were one of the first Australian hip hop acts to perform as a full live band. The group – Ozi Batla, Urthboy, Berzerkatron, Unkle Ho, Traksewt, Sulo, Toe-Fu, Rok Poshtya and vocalist Jane Tyrrell – became known for blending beats and live instrumentation with socially conscious lyrics that challenged Australia’s political and cultural climate.

When The Sun Never Sets arrived in October 2005, it marked a creative turning point for the group. The album introduced Jane Tyrrell as a featured vocalist, whose haunting voice became central to The Herd’s sound. It was also the first of their records to achieve mainstream recognition, earning ARIA and J Award nominations and positioning The Herd as one of Australia’s most politically outspoken bands.

Tracks like National Holiday and We Can’t Hear You tackled themes of racism, nationalism and the consequences of war, at a time when Australia was confronting the social fallout of the Cronulla riots. The group’s ability to mix sharp commentary with compelling production cemented their reputation as an act willing to take risks both musically and lyrically.

Perhaps the album’s most enduring moment came with The Herd’s now-legendary triple j Like A Version cover of Redgum’s I Was Only 19 (A Walk In The Light Green). Their reimagined version, honouring Vietnam veterans and connecting the message to a new generation, struck a chord nationwide. It was certified ARIA Gold and reached #18 in the 2005 triple j Hottest 100 and again in 2023’s Hottest 100 of Like A Versions, the only song from that decade to reappear in the countdown.

The Sun Never Sets also expanded The Herd’s festival presence. Their distinctive live format – combining rappers, singers, guitars, laptops, samplers, bass, and Traksewt’s piano accordion – made them a highlight at events such as Big Day Out, Splendour In The Grass, Falls Festival, Homebake, Groovin The Moo, Parklife, and many more.

Beyond their own work, The Herd were instrumental in shaping Australia’s independent hip hop scene through their label Elefant Traks. Founded and run by the group’s core members, Elefant Traks nurtured artists like Urthboy, Hermitude, Horrorshow, and The Last Kinection across its 25-year history before closing in 2024. The label’s farewell tour that year, featuring The Herd alongside labelmates, included sold-out shows at the Sydney Opera House, Melbourne Recital Centre, and Brisbane’s Tivoli.

Reflecting on the record’s impact, founding member Kenny Sabir (aka Traksewt) said The Sun Never Sets was a defining moment. “It was the first time we broke through to festivals, which wasn’t easy for a hip hop band on an independent label back then,” he recalled. “It came out in the shadow of the Cronulla riots, when flag-draped racism was on the rise, and we were pushing back with tracks like National Holiday.

We were still deep in experimentation mode too, making the MCs rap in odd time signatures and seeing how far we could stretch things. Judging by the awkward crowd dancing, we definitely found the limit.”

Sabir also reflected on the Like A Version moment that helped the record endure. “We were lucky to be part of one of the first Like A Version sessions with I Was Only 19. That song always hit me as a kid, and reimagining it gave the album an extra life. We’re so excited to be celebrating this record on the special 20th anniversary tour and blast the jumpable crowd with faves like Unpredictable, Under Pressure and We Can’t Hear You, alongside some deeper album cuts.”

The Herd – The Sun Never Sets 20th Anniversary Tour 2026

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Thursday 5 February – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Friday 6 February – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 7 February – The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday 13 February – Magnet House, Perth

Saturday 14 February – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday 20 February – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday 21 February – Altar, Hobart

DAL Presale: Wednesday 5 November, 10am local time

General On Sale: Friday 7 November, 10am local time

For tickets and information visit destroyalllines.com

