Brian Wilson's Live At The Roxy Theatre 25th Anniversary Edition Marks First Posthumous Release - Noise11.com

Oglio Records will release Brian Wilson: Live At The Roxy Theatre (25th Anniversary Edition) on 7 November 2025, marking the first posthumous release from the late Beach Boys co-founder following his death on 11 June 2025.

Originally recorded over two sold-out nights in April 2000 at West Hollywood’s legendary Roxy Theatre, the album captured Wilson’s triumphant return to the stage after decades of personal struggle and creative exile. Now, twenty-five years later, this expanded edition honours that rebirth with newly discovered recordings from his 2000-2009 touring years, and arrives for the first time ever on vinyl as a deluxe 3LP box set, alongside a 2CD and digital edition.

The original Live At The Roxy Theatre was released in 2000 and remains one of the defining documents of Brian Wilson’s solo career. At the time, it was his first live solo album and showcased a revitalised Wilson backed by a ten-piece band featuring members of the Wondermints, who would remain his touring band for decades. Across the set, Wilson revisited timeless Beach Boys classics such as California Girls, Surfer Girl, Good Vibrations and God Only Knows, alongside solo-era gems like The First Time and This Isn’t Love.

The new 25th Anniversary Edition has been meticulously remastered and expanded by Wilson’s longtime engineer and producer Mark Linett, alongside Oglio Records founder Carl Caprioglio. It includes rare on-tour performances recorded between 2000 and 2009, making this the most comprehensive release of Wilson’s live era to date. New liner notes by biographer and historian David Leaf contextualise the importance of those Roxy shows as the launchpad for Wilson’s remarkable late-career renaissance, which later included Pet Sounds Live, SMiLE and That Lucky Old Sun.

“With Brian’s passing this year, this edition isn’t just a reissue-it’s a heartfelt tribute to his artistry, his kindness, and the timeless music he shared with us,” said Oglio’s Carl Caprioglio.

David Leaf added, “Those nights on the Sunset Strip turned out to be the beginning of Brian’s great second act. Looking back now, it’s clear: the Roxy was where Brian’s rebirth as a performer truly came alive.”

The 2025 2CD edition features a full 40 tracks, encompassing both Roxy shows in their entirety, along with bonus live cuts including Let It Shine, Drive-In, Soul Searchin’, Southern California and Johnny B. Goode. The 3LP box set, the first-ever vinyl release of Live At The Roxy Theatre, includes 35 tracks replicating the complete weekend setlist and adds Soul Searchin’ and Southern California as special tour bonuses.

Highlights from the release include:

Classics: California Girls, In My Room, God Only Knows

Brian’s Originals: The First Time, This Isn’t Love

Covers & Rarities: Be My Baby, Add Some Music To Your Day

Bonus Favourites: Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Sloop John B, Barbara Ann, Help Me, Rhonda, Fun, Fun, Fun, Soul Searchin’, Southern California

When the original Live At The Roxy Theatre arrived in 2000, critics praised it as a triumphant reaffirmation of Wilson’s genius. Rolling Stone called it “a refreshing lack of hubris and a real sense of fun,” while AllMusic hailed it as “a good introduction and a satisfying summation.” For many fans, it was the moment Brian Wilson-the man behind Pet Sounds, Smile, and so many of pop’s most enduring harmonies-proved he was not only back but thriving.

The album’s release also follows renewed attention on Wilson’s remarkable life and music, cementing his legacy as one of popular music’s most visionary figures. As co-founder, composer, producer and arranger of The Beach Boys, Wilson’s innovations reshaped modern pop with songs such as Surfin’ U.S.A., Wouldn’t It Be Nice, God Only Knows and Good Vibrations. His influence has stretched across generations, inspiring artists from Paul McCartney and Fleet Foxes to Tame Impala and Billie Eilish.

Brian Wilson: Live At The Roxy Theatre (25th Anniversary Edition) will be released 7 November 2025 via Oglio Records in 3LP, 2CD and digital formats.

Oglio 2025 25th Anniversary 2CD Tracklisting (40 Tracks)

Disc One

The Little Girl I Once Knew (Intro) – 0:59

The Little Girl I Once Knew – 3:25

This Whole World – 1:52

Don’t Worry Baby – 3:27

Kiss Me Baby – 3:12

Do It Again – 3:25

California Girls – 3:28

How Many Cigarette Lighters? – 0:38

I Get Around – 2:35

Back Home – 4:34

In My Room – 2:48

Surfer Girl – 3:03

The First Time – 3:56

This Isn’t Love – 3:55

Add Some Music To Your Day – 4:11

Please Let Me Wonder – 3:26

Band Intro – 1:29

Brian Wilson – 0:53

‘Til I Die – 3:57

Darlin’ – 2:30

Let’s Go Away For A While – 2:54

Pet Sounds – 4:27

God Only Knows – 3:25

Lay Down Burden – 3:28

Be My Baby – 3:40

Disc Two

Good Vibrations – 6:44

Caroline No – 5:00

All Summer Long – 3:12

Love And Mercy – 3:53

Sloop John B – 3:34

Barbara Ann – 2:35

Bonus Tracks (New To 2025 CD)

7. Wouldn’t It Be Nice – 2:46

8. Help Me Rhonda – 3:45

9. Fun, Fun, Fun – 3:47

On Tour Bonus Tracks

10. Let It Shine – 3:43

11. Drive-In – 2:02

12. Soul Searchin’ – 4:05

13. Southern California – 4:11

14. Johnny B. Goode – 3:02

15. Interview With Brian – 4:23

