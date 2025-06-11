 Carnie Wilson Honours Her Father Brian Wilson - Noise11.com
Carnie Wilson Honours Her Father Brian Wilson

by Music-News.com on June 12, 2025

Brian Wilson’s daughter Carnie Wilson has broken her silence on her father’s death.

“I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now,” she began her post, which she shared alongside a photo of her and her sister, Wendy Wilson.

“My father @brianwilsonlive was every fibre of my body. He will be remembered by millions and millions until the world ends.”

Carnie noted how “lucky” she was to have been his daughter and “had a soul connection with him”.

“I’ve never felt this kind of pain before, but I know he’s resting up there in heaven, or maybe playing the piano for Grandma Audree, his Mom,” wrote Carnie.

“I will post something else soon but this is all my hands will let me type. I love you Daddy. I miss you so much already.”

In an Instagram post on 11 June, Wilson’s family confirmed that he had died at the age of 82.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Nancy Sinatra, who collaborated with Wilson on her 2002 album California Girls, called singing with the late artist “one of the biggest thrills of my life” in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the Universe and beyond,” Sinatra captioned the post, alongside a photo of Wilson with his arm wrapped around her. “God bless you, sweet Brian.”

