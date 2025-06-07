The Doors Live In Vancouver 1970 Added To Streaming Services - Noise11.com

The Doors live album ‘Live in Vancouver 1970’, released physically in 2010, has been finally added to streaming services.

The show was from the 6 June 1970 concert at Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, Canada. The Doors’ tour manager Vince Treanor recorded the show on a Sony reel-t-reel using two microphones placed on the stage.

The show featured special guest, blues legend Albert King, who joined midway through the show. “Jim lit Albert King’s cigar, and we were off!” remembers John Densmore. King performed ‘Little Red Rooster’, ‘Money’, ‘Rock Me’ and ‘Who Do You Love’ with The Doors that night.

“What a funky night,” recalls Ray Manzarek in the set’s liner notes. “Jim singing his ass off with the prod in the butt by a legendary old blues man (King).”

“The Vancouver show was so much fun for me because one of my heroes (King) was our second act,” says Robby Krieger. “Not only did we get to hang with the man, but we convinced him to come up and jam with us.”

The streaming version matches the original CD tracklisting:

THE DOORS – LIVE IN VANCOUVER 1970

Track Listing

Disc 1

1. Start Of Show

2. “Roadhouse Blues”

3. “Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”

4. “Back Door Man”

5. “Five To One”

6. “When The Music’s Over”

7. Applause – Jim Talks

8. “Love Me Two Times”

9. Applause – Jim Talks

10. “Little Red Rooster” – with Albert King

11. Tuning

12. “Money” – with Albert King

13. Tuning

14. “Rock Me” – with Albert King

15. Tuning

16. “Who Do You Love” – with Albert King

Disc 2

1. Tuning

2. “Petition The Lord With Prayer”

3. “Light My Fire”

4. Tuning

5. “The End”

6. Thank You & Good Night

