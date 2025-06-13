The Kinks Premiere Live Version of ‘Sunny Afternoon’ Ahead of ‘The Journey Part 3’ - Noise11.com

The Kinks have released a live version of their 1966 hit ‘Sunny Afternoon’ recording at the Royal Albert Hall in 1993.

“Sunny Afternoon,” was number 1 on July 7th, 1966, when England won the World Cup. “As far as performances go, it was a high point achievement of the Kinks,” Dave Davies said of the Royal Albert Hall show.

Talking about the song Ray Davies recalled: “There was a recession in America which influenced my lyrics.”

The Journey – Part 3 is due for release on 2LP 180g vinyl, 2CD, and digital formats on July 11th 2025.

RELEASE FORMATS:

Disc 1:

1. Catch Me Now I’m Falling (2025 Remaster)

2. (Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman (2025 Remaster)

3. A Rock’n’Roll Fantasy (2025 Remaster)

4. Sleepwalker (2025 Remaster)

5. Living On A Thin Line (2025 Remaster)

6. Come Dancing (2025 Remaster)

7. Around The Dial (2025 Remaster)

8. Do It Again (2025 Remaster)

9. Better Things (2025 Remaster)

10. Destroyer (2025 Remaster)

11. Low Budget (2025 Remaster)

12. Misfits (2025 Remaster)

Disc 2:

1. One of Our DJs Is Missing (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

2. Till The End of The Day (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

3. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

4. Low Budget (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

5. Apeman (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

6. Phobia (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

7. Only a Dream (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

8. Scattered (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

9. Celluloid Heroes (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

10. I’m Not Like Everybody Else (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

11. Dedicated Follower of Fashion (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

12. The Informer (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

13. Death of a Clown (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

14. Sunny Afternoon (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

15. You Really Got Me (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

16. Days (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

