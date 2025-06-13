 The Kinks Premiere Live Version of ‘Sunny Afternoon’ Ahead of ‘The Journey Part 3’ - Noise11.com
The Kinks The Journey Part 3

The Kinks The Journey Part 3

The Kinks Premiere Live Version of ‘Sunny Afternoon’ Ahead of ‘The Journey Part 3’

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2025

in News

The Kinks have released a live version of their 1966 hit ‘Sunny Afternoon’ recording at the Royal Albert Hall in 1993.

“Sunny Afternoon,” was number 1 on July 7th, 1966, when England won the World Cup. “As far as performances go, it was a high point achievement of the Kinks,” Dave Davies said of the Royal Albert Hall show.

Talking about the song Ray Davies recalled: “There was a recession in America which influenced my lyrics.”

The Journey – Part 3 is due for release on 2LP 180g vinyl, 2CD, and digital formats on July 11th 2025.

RELEASE FORMATS:

Disc 1:
1. Catch Me Now I’m Falling (2025 Remaster)
2. (Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman (2025 Remaster)
3. A Rock’n’Roll Fantasy (2025 Remaster)
4. Sleepwalker (2025 Remaster)
5. Living On A Thin Line (2025 Remaster)
6. Come Dancing (2025 Remaster)
7. Around The Dial (2025 Remaster)
8. Do It Again (2025 Remaster)
9. Better Things (2025 Remaster)
10. Destroyer (2025 Remaster)
11. Low Budget (2025 Remaster)
12. Misfits (2025 Remaster)

Disc 2:
1. One of Our DJs Is Missing (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
2. Till The End of The Day (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
3. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
4. Low Budget (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
5. Apeman (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
6. Phobia (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
7. Only a Dream (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
8. Scattered (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
9. Celluloid Heroes (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
10. I’m Not Like Everybody Else (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
11. Dedicated Follower of Fashion (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
12. The Informer (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
13. Death of a Clown (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
14. Sunny Afternoon (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
15. You Really Got Me (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
16. Days (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hank Marvin's Gypsy Jazz
Hank Marvin’s Gypsy Jazz To Play Two Shows In Perth

Hank Marvin Gypsy Jazz is playing occasional shows in 2025 with Perth just announced for two September shows.

1 day ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carnie Wilson Honours Her Father Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson's daughter Carnie Wilson has broken her silence on her father's death.

1 day ago
The Beach Boys, Al Jardine 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Beach Boys Pay Tribute To Brian Wilson

The Beach Boys have honoured their late co-founder and singer, Brian Wilson.

1 day ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Legendary Beach Boys Founder Brian Wilson Dies At 82

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, one of the most influential songwriters of the past century, has died at the age of 82.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
New Rolling Stones Album Is On The Way

The Rolling Stones are working on a new album, after dropping their plans for a huge summer tour.

3 days ago
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ridley Scott To Begin Filing His Bee Gees Biopic in November 2025

Sir Ridley Scott will start shooting his Bee Gees biopic in November 2025.

3 days ago
The Doors Live In Vancouver 1970
The Doors Live In Vancouver 1970 Added To Streaming Services

The Doors live album ‘Live in Vancouver 1970’, released physically in 2010, has been finally added to streaming services.

6 days ago