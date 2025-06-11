Legendary Beach Boys Founder Brian Wilson Dies At 82 - Noise11.com

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, one of the most influential songwriters of the past century, has died at the age of 88.

In a statement the Wilson family announced:

We are heartbroken to announced that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy

Brian Wilson was born on 20 June 1942. He began The Beach Boys with his brothers Dennis (died 1983) and Carl (died 1998), cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine in 1961. Brian was three years older than Dennis and five years older than Carl.

Brian created a sound blending the songwriting perfection of Burt Bacharach and George Gershwin with the production genius of Phil Spector while harmonising based on the Fourt Freshman.

In 1961 under the then guidance of Russ Regan of Era Records, Russ suggested the name Beach Boys. The first single ‘Surfin’ was released in 1961, the first album ‘Surfin’ Safari’ in 1962.

The title track from ‘Surfin’ Safari’ was the group’s first hit in 1962 reach Top 10. 1963 hit with the classic ‘Surfin’ USA’.

By the third album ‘Surfer Girl’ (1963), Brian was credited as the stand alone producer. His inventiveness in the studio kept expanding all the way through to the 11th album just three years later, the masterpiece ‘Pet Sounds’. Brian had been inspired by the sounds The Beatles were creatin on ‘Rubber Soul’. He took that to the studio as the template for ‘Pet Sounds’. The Beatles were then so impressed with ‘Pet Sounds’ that they springboarded off Brian’s work to create ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’. At this point, recordings diverted onto a new highway and the Single format gave way to prioritise the Album format for artists. Brian Wilson can. Very much be considered the Father of the Album because of this.

The ’Pet Sounds’ song ‘God Only Knows’ was released as a b-side to ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’. Paul McCartney calls it the Greatest Song of All Time’.

Brian started to withdraw from the Beach Boys. He embarked on other projects. In 1969 he produced poet Stephen Kalinich’s spoken word album ‘A World of Peace Must Come’.

Brian became a recluse in the early 70s and was rarely seen away from his home across 1974 and 1975. It was a period where his visitors would include Alice Cooper, Iggy Pop, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Keith Moon and Harry Nilsson.

With Brian inactive in Beach Boys roles, Capital Records released the compilation ‘Endless Summer’ in 1974. It triggered a reminder to the fans about the genius of the band and became the Beach Boys second number one album.

Brian reactivated with the band for the 1976 album ’15 Big Ones’. It was his first Beach Boys production since ‘Pet Sounds’ a decade earlier. The album reached no 8 in the USA triggering the return of a new era for the Beach Boys.

In 1988 Brian released his first solo album ‘Brian Wilson’. The song ‘Love and Mercy’ was the lead single. The title was also used for the Brian Wilson biopic starring John Cusack as Brian.

The Beach Boys recorded a final album ‘That’s Why God Made The Radio’ with Brian in 2012 for their 50th anniversary. Brian was listed as the album’s producer. He co-wrote all of the songs. It was the first album since the death of Carl Wilson in 1998 and the highest charting Beach Boys album in 38 years. Brian also joined the band for a world tour.

Brian released his 11th and final solo album ‘At My Piano’ in 2021. It featured instrumental re-recordings of his old songs.

Daughters Carnie and Wendy, with first wife Marilyn and five adopted children with Melinda. Brian has six grandchildren. Carnie Wilson has two daughters, and Wendy four sons.

