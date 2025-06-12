 Hank Marvin’s Gypsy Jazz To Play Two Shows In Perth - Noise11.com
Hank Marvin’s Gypsy Jazz To Play Two Shows In Perth

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2025

in News

Hank Marvin Gypsy Jazz is playing occasional shows in 2025 with Perth just announced for two September shows.

On their socials, Hank Marvin Gypsy Jazz revealed:

Perth fans, its your turn!
Hank Marvin Gypsy Jazz is coming back to Centrestage Recording Studios for 2 shows only – these shows will sell out so get in quick!
Saturday 6 September at 7:30pm
Sunday 7 September at 3:00pm

There will be more shows later in 2025 for Sydney and Brisbane.

The legendary guitar for The Shadows has been living in Perth since 1986 and is now an Australian citizen. The band also features Nunzio Mondia, Pete Jeavons and Gary Taylor. In the 60s, Gary was a member of The Herd with Peter Frampton.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Hank Marvin:

