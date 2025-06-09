 Ridley Scott To Begin Filing His Bee Gees Biopic in November 2025 - Noise11.com
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ridley Scott To Begin Filing His Bee Gees Biopic in November 2025

by Music-News.com on June 10, 2025

in News

Sir Ridley Scott will start shooting his Bee Gees biopic in November 2025.

Scott is to tell the story of the band of brothers, comprised of Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb, on the big screen and filming is tentatively scheduled to begin at the end of the year.

When asked if he is shooting any movies in 2025, Ridley answered: “I am… the Bee Gees in November.

“I think so. That’s what I dare say.”

Ridley says the movie from Paramount Pictures will tell the story of the trio from their childhood right up to the present day, covering their incredible impact on disco due to the soundtrack they created for 1977 movie ‘Saturday Night Fever’ – which starred John Travolta as dancer Tony Manero – and the deaths of Maurice and his fraternal twin Robin.

In an interview with website Collider, he said: “It’s really about the brothers and how close the brothers were as a gifted family. They’re really very much a family. I think Barry very much was the leader of them, but then Robin also had the voice initially and was also a very good writer. They were a fulfilled team.

“It is lovely to see this drawn out from scratch. We’ll go from eight years old to the end.”

Scott has started the casting process for the three siblings but is remaining tight-lipped on who may take on the roles as the ‘Night Fever’ hitmakers.

He said: “I’ve already got my footprints and handprints, or requests is a better way of putting it, on those names. And no, I can’t say who they are.”

Scott also has a Western movie in the pipeline.

Scott has bought the rights to the script and has described the story as “the best Western I’ve ever read”.

He said: “I have a Western, which is the best Western I’ve ever read. It was on a shelf of an author who had died. It’s from his estate. We tracked it. I bought the script, so I own it, and the moment will come to make it.

“I still have to do a musical. I still have to do a pirate movie. I still have to do a Western.”

music-news.com

