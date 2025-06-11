The Beach Boys Pay Tribute To Brian Wilson - Noise11.com

The Beach Boys have honoured their late co-founder and singer, Brian Wilson.

After Wilson’s family announced on Wednesday that he had died at the age of 82, The Beach Boys shared a sweet tribute to the musician.

“The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure,” the band began the caption, sharing a vintage photo of Wilson alongside it.

“Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys-he was the soul of our sound.”

“Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom-music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities,” the Beach Boys wrote.

The Beach Boys then noted that they are “heartbroken” by Brian’s death.

“We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades,” they wrote. “And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories.”

The Beach Boys co-founder and rhythm guitarist, Al Jardine, also paid tribute to Wilson.

“Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were,” he shared.

