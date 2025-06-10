New Rolling Stones Album Is On The Way - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones are working on a new album, after dropping their plans for a huge summer tour.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have been in the recording studio since April, according to the Sun newspaper, which reports that the band has already laid down 13 songs, and are in discussions over a release date for their 31st studio album.

The band’s last album, Hackney Diamonds, their first original work in 18 years, went straight to the top of the charts following its release in 2023.

The three music legends have reportedly been making music at West London’s Metropolis Studios.

It is understood The Stones have teamed up with producer Andrew Watt, who worked on Hackney Diamonds.

This coming November, to mark Wood’s 50th anniversary of joining the Stones, the band plans to release a remastered edition of its 1976 Black and Blue album, featuring two new tracks.

The Rolling Stones scrapped plans to tour across the UK and Europe in 2025 amid complications with venues and travel.

Throughout their career, the Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

Their first album, The Rolling Stones, was released on 17 April 1964.

music-news.com

