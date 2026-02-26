Jason Bonham Reflects On John Bonham's Legacy Ahead Of Australian Physical Graffiti Tour - Noise11.com

Jason Bonham discusses the drumming style of his father John Bonham and prepares to bring Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti to life on tour in Australia

by Paul Cashmere

Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, returns to Australia this April to perform the iconic 1975 double album Physical Graffiti in full. Speaking to Noise11, Bonham reflected on his father’s unique approach to the drums, the challenges of performing the landmark album live, and the significance of Australia in both his own career and the history of Led Zeppelin.

Watch the Noise11 Jason Bonham interview:

“For me, Dad’s drumming was always about simplicity with impact,” Bonham explained. “He didn’t need to be flashy, but every beat counted. People remember the intros to songs like When The Levee Breaks and Rock And Roll, not because they were technical, but because they were powerful and unmistakable.”

Bonham has spent more than 16 years performing Led Zeppelin material, yet the Physical Graffiti project remains a fresh challenge. “When I started, I thought I’d do it once,” he says. “Now it’s our third visit down under, and every show brings something new.”

The album itself presents unique challenges. Only eight of the tracks were recorded specifically for Physical Graffiti in early 1974, with the rest drawn from earlier sessions, including material from Led Zeppelin III and Houses Of The Holy. Bonham says this patchwork history shapes how the songs are approached in a live context.

“You’ve got to think about the singer, and you have to think about the drum parts,” he said. “Tracks like Night Flight include little licks Dad added that carry through multiple songs. It’s fascinating to see how ideas evolved and how they can be woven back into the show.”

Bonham also highlighted the deeper cuts that might be overlooked on first listen, including Down By The Seaside and Night Flight. “People often forget these, but they’re so important. They have to be placed carefully in the set to maintain the energy and flow of the performance.”

The tour will not present the album as a rigid sequence. Bonham has been known to adjust the running order without warning, keeping audiences engaged and surprised. “You have to read the room,” he says. “Some of these songs are deep and need to breathe. Down By The Seaside, for example, can’t just be thrown into the middle. It’s about pacing and atmosphere.”

Boogie With Stu, a track originally credited with a playful nod to Mrs Valens before later corrections, exemplifies Led Zeppelin’s connection to the blues and the way the band reinterpreted traditional forms. “That’s the only time I come forward on stage,” Bonham said. “It has that old blues feel, and we honour Dad’s playing in every detail.”

Australia holds a special place in both the Bonham family story and Led Zeppelin history. Footage from the band’s 1972 Sydney concert opens the official DVD retrospective, and Physical Graffiti was the number one album in Australia at the time of its release. “Every time we come back here, it feels significant,” Bonham said. “We’re sharing the music of my father and the band with a country that has always loved it.”

The tour opens in Wellington, New Zealand, before moving to Australia. Bonham is particularly excited to play Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, reflecting on the city’s rich rock history and enthusiastic audiences.

Tour Dates:

April 14, Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre

April 15, Auckland, Kiri To Kanawa Theatre

April 17, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

April 19, Newcastle, Civic Theatre

April 21, Sydney, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

April 23, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

April 25, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)