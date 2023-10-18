 Paul McCartney Treats Fans To Rarities At Soundcheck Ahead of First Australian Show - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney Treats Fans To Rarities At Soundcheck Ahead of First Australian Show

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2023

Sir Paul McCartney is kicking off his ‘Got Back’ tour tonight (18 October 2023) in Adelaide, South Australia with a special treat at soundcheck for the fans who paid for the added experience.

Sir Paul performs songs at soundcheck you won’t necessarily hear later in the show. As the audience for these events are the die-hard fans, Paul digs deep.

This is what the audience was treated to at soundcheck in Adelaide, 18 October 2023:

Jam
Honey Don’t (from Beatles for Sale, 1964)
Day Tripper (single, 1965)
Find My Way (from McCartney III, 2020)
Women and Wives (from McCartney III, 2020)
C moon (b-side of Mary Had A Little Lamb, 1972)
Every Night (from McCartney, 1970)
From Me To You (from Please Please Me, 1963)
Midnight Special (tradition song from 1905, first made popular by Lead Belly in 1934)
Ram On (from Ram, 1971)
Snippet of Singing The Blues on uke (Guy Mitchell cover)
New (from New, 2013)
Lady Madonna (single, 1968)

Sir Paul performed at a special event for 15 contest winners and their partners yesterday (17 October) in Adelaide.

Paul McCartney’s Australian dates are:

Noise11.com

