The Guess Who To Reunite With Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings For First Time In 23 Years - Noise11.com

Canada’s The Guess Who have announced they are getting back together for the first time with Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings in 23 years.

The Guess Who broke up in 1975. After The Guess Who, Bachman formed Bachman Turner Overdrive and Cummings had an international hit with ‘Stand Tall’.

As The Guess Who their most known song is ‘American Woman’.

There were numerous reunions over the years but the last time the band featured Randy and Burton together was for the SAR benefit concert in Toronto on a bill with AC/DC and The Rolling Stones.

A former bass player Jim Kale started a new Guess Who in 1978 and registered the name after discovering there was no trademark on ‘The Guess Who’. As of 2024 there were no original members in a still touring The Guess Who, much like Little River Band’s sham band that tours the USA.

Cumming and Bachman launched legal action against the faux-Guess Who in 2023 and in July 2024 the phoney Guess Who was finally shut down, with Cummings and Bachman now owning the name.

The Guess Who will perform on the Rock Legends Cruise XIII with Gene Simmons, Kevin Cronin and Blue Oyster Cult in February 23 and 27, 2026.

