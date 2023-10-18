Paul McCartney Fan Stumps Sir Paul With Adelaide Song Question - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney performed for 30 fans at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre yesterday (October 17) with the 15 invited fans also allowed to ask Sir Paul a question. McCartney fan Greg Swan of Wollongong stumped Sir Paul with his question when he asked if he had ever written any songs in Adelaide on previous visits. Paul said he couldn’t remember. The correct answer should have been “Yes, I wrote ‘Cook of the House’ in Adelaide in 1975.

‘Cook of the House’ appeared in Wings ‘Wings At The Speed of Sound’ album the following year. It was also the B-side of the single ‘Silly Love Songs’. Not even performing ‘Let ‘Em In’, also from ‘Wings At the Speed of Sound’ for the small gathering prodded Sir Paul’s memory.

Paul McCartney wrote ‘Cook of the House’, prompted by a sign in the on the kitchen wall where he and Linda were staying which said “Wherever I serve my guests, they like my kitchen best”.

The first verse of the song, which Linda sings in the album, goes:

Ground rice, sugar, vinegar, Seco salt

Macaroni too

Cook of the house

I’m the cook of the house

No matter where I serve my guests

They seem to like the kitchen best

‘Cause I’m the cook of the house

Cook of the house

Paul McCartney performed these songs at the event:

Can’t Buy Me Love (from A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Coming Up. (from McCartney II, 1980)

Drive My Car (from Rubber Soul, 1965)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings at the Speed of Sound, 1976)

Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Birthday (from The Beatles, 1968)

The first night of the Paul McCartney ‘Got Back’ tour starts in Adelaide tonight (18 October 2023).

Wednesday 18 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1.30pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 21 October

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1pm AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 24 October

McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (11am AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 27 October

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 28 October

NEW SHOW!

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 1 November

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (12pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 4 November

Heritage Bank Stadium | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (3pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

