Paul McCartney Fan Stumps Sir Paul With Adelaide Song Question - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney performed for 30 fans at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre yesterday (October 17) with the 15 invited fans also allowed to ask Sir Paul a question. McCartney fan Greg Swan of Wollongong stumped Sir Paul with his question when he asked if he had ever written any songs in Adelaide on previous visits. Paul said he couldn’t remember. The correct answer should have been “Yes, I wrote ‘Cook of the House’ in Adelaide in 1975.
‘Cook of the House’ appeared in Wings ‘Wings At The Speed of Sound’ album the following year. It was also the B-side of the single ‘Silly Love Songs’. Not even performing ‘Let ‘Em In’, also from ‘Wings At the Speed of Sound’ for the small gathering prodded Sir Paul’s memory.
Paul McCartney wrote ‘Cook of the House’, prompted by a sign in the on the kitchen wall where he and Linda were staying which said “Wherever I serve my guests, they like my kitchen best”.
The first verse of the song, which Linda sings in the album, goes:
Ground rice, sugar, vinegar, Seco salt
Macaroni too
Cook of the house
I’m the cook of the house
No matter where I serve my guests
They seem to like the kitchen best
‘Cause I’m the cook of the house
Cook of the house
Paul McCartney performed these songs at the event:
Can’t Buy Me Love (from A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)
Coming Up. (from McCartney II, 1980)
Drive My Car (from Rubber Soul, 1965)
Let ‘Em In (from Wings at the Speed of Sound, 1976)
Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)
Birthday (from The Beatles, 1968)
The first night of the Paul McCartney ‘Got Back’ tour starts in Adelaide tonight (18 October 2023).
