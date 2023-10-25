 Paul McCartney Performs Third Australian Show In Newcastle - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney mural in Newcastle NSW photo from Frontier Touring

Paul McCartney mural in Newcastle NSW photo from Frontier Touring

Paul McCartney Performs Third Australian Show In Newcastle

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2023

in News

Paul McCartney has performed the third show of his Australian tour and the first show ever in Newcastle, New South Wales.

One of the things Sir Paul did in his spare time was visit the new mural in Newcastle’s Hunter Street featuring replicas of his song titles and albums.

Paul McCartney setlist, 24 October 2023, Newcastle, New South Wales

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)
Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)
Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)
She’s a Woman (The Beatles, I Feel Fine b-side, 1964)
Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)
Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)
Let Me Roll It (from Band On the Run, 1973)
Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Let ‘Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)
My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On the Run, 1973)
Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)
I’ve Just Seen a Face (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)
In Spite of All The Danger (recorded as The Quarrymen, 1958, first released on The Beatles, Anthology 1, 1995)
Love Me Do (from The Beatles, Please Please Me, 1963)
Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)
Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Here Today (from Tug of War, 1982)
New (from New, 2013)
Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1968)
Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)
Jet (from Band On the Run, 1973)
Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Ob-La-Do, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Band On The Run (from Band On the Run, 1973)
Get Back (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)
Let It Be (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)
Live and Let Die (from James Bond’s Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)
Hey Jude (The Beatles single, 1968)

ENCORE:
I’ve Got A Feeling (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970) (with John Lennon virtual from the Peter Jackson Get Back documentary)
Birthday (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Paul McCartney’s Australian dates are:

Wednesday 18 October (COMPLETED)
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 21 October (COMPLETED)
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 24 October (COMPLETED)
McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

Friday 27 October
Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 28 October
Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 1 November
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 4 November
Heritage Bank Stadium | Gold Coast, QLD
Lic. All Ages
Ticketek.com.au

Noise11.com

