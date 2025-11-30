 Control The Sun Launch Debut Single Say It's Over Ahead Of First Adelaide Show - Noise11.com
Control The Sun release debut single Say It's Over

Control The Sun

Control The Sun Launch Debut Single Say It’s Over Ahead Of First Adelaide Show

by Noise11.com on December 1, 2025

in News

Control The Sun, a new progressive metal act built from the ranks of Adelaide heavyweights Japam and Colibrium, have released their debut single Say It’s Over. The track marks the first public outing from a group formed by long-time collaborators driven by the desire to create heavy music that is memorable, melodic and built for the stage. Both Japam and Colibrium earned strong followings across the 2010s with high-energy shows and intricate arrangements, and Control The Sun pushes that legacy into a fresh chapter.

Say It’s Over introduces the band with a tight, hook-focused composition anchored by dense rhythms and soaring vocals. The song explores the pull between nostalgia and growth, with lyrics that reflect on fading youth and the conflict of letting go of destructive habits. The arrangement leans into the complex structures that defined the members’ earlier groups while keeping an accessible melodic centre designed for large crowds.

The band says the accompanying video offers a snapshot of their creative process, capturing late-night experiments, spirited debate and a commitment to keeping their music fun. They say it reflects their belief in collaboration, independence and authenticity as they begin their journey with fans.

Control The Sun will make their first ever live appearance at Adelaide’s Froth And Fury Festival next January. The event has become a cornerstone of South Australian heavy music, drawing local and interstate acts each year. The band promises a technically precise and engaging show built on the chemistry forged during their years in Adelaide’s progressive scene.

Control The Sun’s debut performance:
Saturday, January 31: Froth And Fury, Adelaide

Control The Sun describes itself as a hybrid of its parent groups Colibrium and Japam, created by friends with a shared desire to present large riffs, powerful vocals and expansive soundscapes on Australian stages. Their mission is to challenge themselves as musicians while delivering heavy music that connects instantly in a live setting. The band’s members are Chris Gard, Jack Thomson, Christian Tassone, Matt Mitris and Gerard Kotlowy.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

WOMADelaide 2026 Line-Up Announced Featuring Yothu Yindi, Marlon Williams, Obongjayar And More
WOMADelaide 2026 To Deliver A World Of Music From Bhutan To The Kimberleys

Australia's most diverse and globally celebrated music and arts festival, WOMADelaide, has revealed the first 49 artists for its 2026 edition, promising a journey across continents, cultures and sounds. Returning to Adelaide's Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from 6 to 9 March 2026, the festival's 29th year will once again transform the city into a melting pot of rhythm, art and discovery.

October 30, 2025
Hollie Cook photo by Jasmine Da Silva
WOMADelaide Reveals Final Four Artists for 2024

WOMADelaide has announced the addition of four artists –Afrobeat luminary Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (Nigeria); tropical pop-reggae artist Hollie Cook (UK); the Mauskovic Dance Band (The Netherlands) and DJ-producer Saliah (Lebanon/UK) – expanding the line-up to an impressive 71 groups appearing at the festival in Adelaide’s Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from 8-11 March 2024.

January 11, 2024
Paul McCartney mural in Newcastle NSW photo from Frontier Touring
Paul McCartney Performs Third Australian Show In Newcastle

Paul McCartney has performed the third show of his Australian tour and the first show ever in Newcastle, New South Wales.

October 25, 2023
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Plays She’s A Woman For First Time In 19 Years At First Australian Show #SETLIST

The Paul McCartney fan treat on the opening night of the ‘Got Back’ tour in Australia was The Beatles ‘She’s A Woman’. Sir Paul last played the song at Glastonbury in 2004 and has only ever performed The Beatles b-side solo 21 times before but it did get a bash with The Beatles 123 times.

October 18, 2023
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Treats Fans To Rarities At Soundcheck Ahead of First Australian Show

Sir Paul McCartney is kicking off his ‘Got Back’ tour tonight (18 October 2023) in Adelaide, South Australia with a special treat at soundcheck for the fans who paid for the added experience.

October 18, 2023
Ziggy Marley
Ziggy Marley, Nitin Sawhney, José González To Play WOMADelaide 2023

The first artists for WOMADeldie 2024 have been announced. Nitin Sawhney, José González and Ziggy Marley will be at the event in Adelaide in March.

October 17, 2023
ARCA’S 1982 Midnight Oil Live Tape Getting CD Release And Orders Are Now Open

The Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA)’s desk tape release of Midnight Oil LIVE At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982 is getting a CD release in early May.

March 9, 2023