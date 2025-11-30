Control The Sun Launch Debut Single Say It's Over Ahead Of First Adelaide Show - Noise11.com

Control The Sun, a new progressive metal act built from the ranks of Adelaide heavyweights Japam and Colibrium, have released their debut single Say It’s Over. The track marks the first public outing from a group formed by long-time collaborators driven by the desire to create heavy music that is memorable, melodic and built for the stage. Both Japam and Colibrium earned strong followings across the 2010s with high-energy shows and intricate arrangements, and Control The Sun pushes that legacy into a fresh chapter.

Say It’s Over introduces the band with a tight, hook-focused composition anchored by dense rhythms and soaring vocals. The song explores the pull between nostalgia and growth, with lyrics that reflect on fading youth and the conflict of letting go of destructive habits. The arrangement leans into the complex structures that defined the members’ earlier groups while keeping an accessible melodic centre designed for large crowds.

The band says the accompanying video offers a snapshot of their creative process, capturing late-night experiments, spirited debate and a commitment to keeping their music fun. They say it reflects their belief in collaboration, independence and authenticity as they begin their journey with fans.

Control The Sun will make their first ever live appearance at Adelaide’s Froth And Fury Festival next January. The event has become a cornerstone of South Australian heavy music, drawing local and interstate acts each year. The band promises a technically precise and engaging show built on the chemistry forged during their years in Adelaide’s progressive scene.

Control The Sun’s debut performance:

Saturday, January 31: Froth And Fury, Adelaide

Control The Sun describes itself as a hybrid of its parent groups Colibrium and Japam, created by friends with a shared desire to present large riffs, powerful vocals and expansive soundscapes on Australian stages. Their mission is to challenge themselves as musicians while delivering heavy music that connects instantly in a live setting. The band’s members are Chris Gard, Jack Thomson, Christian Tassone, Matt Mitris and Gerard Kotlowy.

