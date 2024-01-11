WOMADelaide Reveals Final Four Artists for 2024 - Noise11.com

WOMADelaide has announced the addition of four artists –Afrobeat luminary Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (Nigeria); tropical pop-reggae artist Hollie Cook (UK); the Mauskovic Dance Band (The Netherlands) and DJ-producer Saliah (Lebanon/UK) – expanding the line-up to an impressive 71 groups appearing at the festival in Adelaide’s Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from 8-11 March 2024.

The performances by Seun Kuti, Hollie Cook and The Mauskovic Dance Band will also be exclusive to WOMADealide 2024 who join more than 20 other exclusive festival artists, including Ziggy Marley (Jamaica), Baaba Maal (Senegal), Corinne Bailey Rae (UK), Nitin Sawhney (UK) and Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia).

WOMADelaide is part of the global WOMAD festival series, which was founded by musician Peter Gabriel in 1982. The

festival aims to celebrate the world’s diverse cultures through music, arts, and dance.

WOMADelaide is held annually in Botanic Park, Adelaide. The park provides a picturesque and green setting for the festival, creating a unique atmosphere for attendees to enjoy a diverse range of performances.

The festival features a diverse and eclectic line-up of artists from around the world, representing various genres such as world music, folk, electronic, jazz, and more. Performers often include both established and emerging artists, offering a rich and vibrant musical experience.

WOMADelaide is not just about music; it also incorporates a wide range of arts and cultural activities. The festival includes workshops, visual arts installations, talks, and interactive experiences that highlight different aspects of global culture.

WOMADelaide has a strong commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. The festival aims to minimize its ecological footprint by implementing measures such as waste reduction, recycling programs, and promoting eco-friendly transportation options for attendees.

WOMADelaide is on at Adelaide’s Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from 8-11 March 2024.

