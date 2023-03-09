ARCA’S 1982 Midnight Oil Live Tape Getting CD Release And Orders Are Now Open - Noise11.com

The Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA)’s desk tape release of Midnight Oil LIVE At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982 is getting a CD release in early May.

ARCA created the Desk Tape series to raise money for Support Act’s Roadies Fund to provide financial, health, counselling and well being services for roadies and crew in crisis.

The series were of tapes recorded by a crew member off the mixing desk from a live show.

So far the 33 releases on the series have been issued on all major streaming platforms through ARCA’s Black Box Records and MGM Distribution.

But the demand for a CD version has been so strong from fans ever since its streaming release in December 2022.

“It became a necessity,” explains ARCA co-founder Ian “Piggy” Peel.

“It’s one of our biggest streaming releases but Oils fans have made it clear they also want a CD version.”

Peel says Oils fans –aka Powderworkers – have recognised that LIVE At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982 has an important historical value for fans as well as the Australian music industry.

“It was recorded just as the iconic Australian band was starting to break into the big time.

“Many of the songs on it were seldom played after.

“They were at their peak as a live powerhouse, they were remarkable players and their powerful sound came right through on the recording. It is awesome.”

Coordinating the CD release of Midnight Oil LIVE At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982 was “Frog” Harris, owner of indie Canberra store Songland Records.

Harris, an industry veteran of over 40 years had worked with Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst on some of his solo projects and, through those releases, the worldwide online Powderworkers Facebook group.

He says: “To make this project feasible for ARCA, I understandably needed to guarantee a certain amount of sales to ensure the success of the project.

“When I asked The Powderworkers if they wanted this to happen, the reaction was as expected-instantaneous, wildly enthusiastic and supportive of, not only their band, but how the proceeds would be going to help roadies who have kept The Oils, and hundreds of other bands on the road over decades of gruelling touring.”

This CD will be a once only pressing and can be ordered via [email protected] and all good record stores. Enjoy this incredibly rare piece of history.

TRACK LISTING

1 Written In The Heart

2 Brave Faces

3 Armistice Day

4 I’m The Cure

5 Bus To Bondi

6 Quinella Holiday / Love’s On Sale

7 Some Kids

8 Burnie

9 Cold Cold Change

10 Powderworks

11 Koala Sprint

12 Back On The Borderline

13 Don’t Wanna Be The One

14 Wedding Cake Island

15 Stand In Line

16 No Reaction

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

