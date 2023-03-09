 ARCA’S 1982 Midnight Oil Live Tape Getting CD Release And Orders Are Now Open - Noise11.com

Rob Hirst and Frog of Songland Records

ARCA’S 1982 Midnight Oil Live Tape Getting CD Release And Orders Are Now Open

by Noise11.com on March 9, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA)’s desk tape release of Midnight Oil LIVE At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982 is getting a CD release in early May.

ARCA created the Desk Tape series to raise money for Support Act’s Roadies Fund to provide financial, health, counselling and well being services for roadies and crew in crisis.

The series were of tapes recorded by a crew member off the mixing desk from a live show.

So far the 33 releases on the series have been issued on all major streaming platforms through ARCA’s Black Box Records and MGM Distribution.

But the demand for a CD version has been so strong from fans ever since its streaming release in December 2022.

“It became a necessity,” explains ARCA co-founder Ian “Piggy” Peel.

“It’s one of our biggest streaming releases but Oils fans have made it clear they also want a CD version.”

Peel says Oils fans –aka Powderworkers – have recognised that LIVE At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982 has an important historical value for fans as well as the Australian music industry.

“It was recorded just as the iconic Australian band was starting to break into the big time.

“Many of the songs on it were seldom played after.

“They were at their peak as a live powerhouse, they were remarkable players and their powerful sound came right through on the recording. It is awesome.”

Coordinating the CD release of Midnight Oil LIVE At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982 was “Frog” Harris, owner of indie Canberra store Songland Records.

Harris, an industry veteran of over 40 years had worked with Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst on some of his solo projects and, through those releases, the worldwide online Powderworkers Facebook group.

He says: “To make this project feasible for ARCA, I understandably needed to guarantee a certain amount of sales to ensure the success of the project.

“When I asked The Powderworkers if they wanted this to happen, the reaction was as expected-instantaneous, wildly enthusiastic and supportive of, not only their band, but how the proceeds would be going to help roadies who have kept The Oils, and hundreds of other bands on the road over decades of gruelling touring.”

This CD will be a once only pressing and can be ordered via [email protected] and all good record stores. Enjoy this incredibly rare piece of history.

TRACK LISTING

1 Written In The Heart
2 Brave Faces
3 Armistice Day
4 I’m The Cure
5 Bus To Bondi
6 Quinella Holiday / Love’s On Sale
7 Some Kids
8 Burnie
9 Cold Cold Change
10 Powderworks
11 Koala Sprint
12 Back On The Borderline
13 Don’t Wanna Be The One
14 Wedding Cake Island
15 Stand In Line
16 No Reaction

