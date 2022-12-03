Axl Rose Finally Realises Throwing Solid Objects At The Audience Is A Bad Idea - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose has finally decided throwing solid objects at the audience is a stupid idea.

Rose threw his microphone into the audience of his Adelaide concert in Australia this week and smashed audience member Rebecca Howe in the face (allegedly).

#Exclusive: 10 News First speaks with the woman who was hit in the face by a microphone thrown by @gunsnroses frontman Axl Rose at this week's concert at @theadelaideoval. Rebecca Howe described the blow like being "hit by a truck" and that she "could have lost an eye". pic.twitter.com/3FLbUgVD3z — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) December 2, 2022

The mic smashed into the face of an audience member who was taken aside by police who attempted to stop the bleeding.

Rose issued a non-apology full of lawyer-speak for his behaviour. Basically, it was the fans fault for not realising that mic throwing has been a part of the act for 30 years.

“It’s come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at r show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans,” Rose posted to his socials. “If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of r shows anywhere.

“Having tossed the mic at the end of r show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances.

“Unfortunately there r those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t b farther from reality. We hope the public and of course r fans get that sometimes happens.

“A BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding.”

Guns N’ Roses have no more shows in Australia.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

