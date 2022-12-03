 Axl Rose Finally Realises Throwing Solid Objects At The Audience Is A Bad Idea - Noise11.com
Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Melbourne, Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Axl Rose Finally Realises Throwing Solid Objects At The Audience Is A Bad Idea

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2022

in News

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose has finally decided throwing solid objects at the audience is a stupid idea.

Rose threw his microphone into the audience of his Adelaide concert in Australia this week and smashed audience member Rebecca Howe in the face (allegedly).

The mic smashed into the face of an audience member who was taken aside by police who attempted to stop the bleeding.

Rose issued a non-apology full of lawyer-speak for his behaviour. Basically, it was the fans fault for not realising that mic throwing has been a part of the act for 30 years.

“It’s come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at r show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans,” Rose posted to his socials. “If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of r shows anywhere.

“Having tossed the mic at the end of r show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances.

“Unfortunately there r those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t b farther from reality. We hope the public and of course r fans get that sometimes happens.

“A BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding.”

Guns N’ Roses have no more shows in Australia.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows photo by Ros O'Gorman
Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz Is A Huge Gang Of Youths Fans

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows cites Australia’s Gang of Youths as his favourite band at the moment.

4 days ago
Joe Henry photo by Ros O'Gorman
Joe Henry To Release 16th Album ‘All The Eye Can See’

American singer songwriter Joe Henry has a new album ‘All the Eye Can See’ coming in January with a sneak preview via the title track available now.

4 days ago
Beck supplied by Frontier Touring
Beck To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows In April

Beck will perform two acoustic shows in Sydney and Melbourne in April 2023.

4 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alex The Astronaut is Looking Forward To Making Gravy With Paul Kelly Again

Alex The Astronaut can’t wait for next week’s Making Gravy’ show when once again Alex will share a stage with Paul Kelly.

5 days ago
Natalie Merchant
Natalie Merchant To Release First Album of New Material In Nearly A Decade

Natalie Merchant will release ‘Keep Your Courage’, an album of new material in April 2023. Natalie’s last original material album was ‘Natalie Merchant’ in 2014.

5 days ago
Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Tommy Lee’s House Broken into Again

Tommy Lee has once again been the victim of a burglary at his Calabasas home in California.

5 days ago
Sugababes debut album One Touch
Sugababes Announce One-Off UK Show For 2023

Sugababes have announced a one-off concert at London's The O2 arena next year.

5 days ago