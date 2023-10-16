 Ziggy Marley, Nitin Sawhney, José González To Play WOMADelaide 2023 - Noise11.com
Ziggy Marley, Nitin Sawhney, José González To Play WOMADelaide 2023

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The first artists for WOMADeldie 2024 have been announced. Nitin Sawhney, José González and Ziggy Marley will be at the event in Adelaide in March.

WOMADelaide returns to Adelaide’s Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla, for four days of music, arts, and dance, from 8-11 March 2024.

www.womadelaide.com.au

Artists announced –

· Arooj Aftab (USA/Pakistan)
· Baaba Maal (Senegal)
· Braxe + Falcon (France)
· The Budos Band (USA)
· DakhaBrakha (Ukraine)
· DJ Koco (Japan)
· DUBIOZA KOLEKTIV (Bosnia & Herzegovina)
· Elephants Laugh – Muljil (South Korea)
· Folk Bitch Trio (Aus)
· Gilberto Gil (Brazil)
· Handspring Puppet Company (South Africa)
· Ibibio Sound Machine (UK)
· Illapu (Chile)
· José González (Sweden)
· Leenalchi (South Korea)
· Maqamat – Beytna (Home) (Lebanon/France)
· Moonlight Benjamin (Haiti/France)
· Nitin Sawhney (UK)
· Pongo (Angola/Portugal)
· Sharon Shannon Big Band (Ireland)
· Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)
· STREB EXTREME ACTION (USA)
· Tejendra Majumdar & Ambi Subramaniam (India)
· Tio (Vanuatu)
· Wantok Sing Sing feat. TELEK (Oceania)
· WITCH (Zambia)
· Yussef Dayes (UK)
· Ziggy Marley (Jamaica)

Noise11.com

