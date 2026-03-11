Eagles Celebrate 1975 Milestone With One Of These Nights Deluxe Edition - Noise11.com

The Eagles’ iconic album One Of These Nights returns in a lavish 3CD/Blu-ray and 3LP Deluxe Edition, including a previously unreleased live 16-song concert from 1975.

by Paul Cashmere

Nearly 50 years after its original release, the Eagles’ breakthrough album One Of These Nights gets a deluxe reissue on May 1, offering fans an immersive look back at one of the band’s defining moments. The expanded set arrives ahead of the Eagles’ headlining performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and upcoming stadium dates for The Long Goodbye, Act III tour.

The Deluxe Edition is available as a 3CD/Blu-ray set featuring a new mix of the original album, a 16-song unreleased live performance at Anaheim Stadium from September 28, 1975, and Dolby Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes. A 3LP version, released the same day, includes both the new album mix and the full concert. The new mixes were prepared by Rob Jacobs, while the Blu-ray and high-res versions were mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

Originally produced by Bill Szymczyk at Criteria Studios in Miami and the Record Plant in Los Angeles, One Of These Nights marked a commercial and creative turning point for the Eagles. The album debuted at number 25 on the Billboard 200 before climbing to number one, staying atop the chart for four weeks and becoming the first of four consecutive #1 albums. It yielded the hit singles “One Of These Nights,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” and “Take It To The Limit,” with “Lyin’ Eyes” winning the Eagles’ first GRAMMY® Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals. The album has since been certified quadruple platinum in the U.S., cementing its place as a cornerstone of the Eagles’ catalogue.

The Anaheim Stadium concert included in the Deluxe Edition captures the band at a pivotal moment. This show was Bernie Leadon’s final performance with the group, marking the end of the original lineup of Randy Meisner, Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Leadon (alongside Don Felder). Joe Walsh, who would soon officially join the band, makes a guest appearance on the encore, performing his hit “Rocky Mountain Way.” The set blends tracks from One Of These Nights with classics from the Eagles’ first three albums, including “Take It Easy,” “Witchy Woman,” and “Already Gone.” A live cover of Chuck Berry’s “Carol” is included for the first time on an Eagles release and is available today as a preview.

The original album represents the Eagles’ shift from country-rock to a more mainstream rock sound, a change that caused tension within the band. Leadon’s contributions, including three of the nine tracks, were never released as singles, and he ultimately departed after the album tour. The album’s cover, featuring Boyd Elder’s painted cow skull artwork, was designed by Gary Burden and remains one of the most iconic visual statements in the band’s history. It received a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Album Package.

Tracks like “After The Thrill Is Gone” showcased the evolving songwriting partnership of Frey and Henley, blending introspective lyrics with intricate musical arrangements. The instrumental “Journey Of The Sorcerer” later became famous as the theme for Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. Despite mixed critical reception at the time, the album has endured as a fan favourite and one of the band’s most polished works, balancing rock, country, and folk influences with a signature Californian sound.

The Deluxe Edition is a full immersion into the Eagles’ peak years, offering remastered clarity, live energy, and unseen archival footage. The reissue is available for pre-order now and will be released on May 1 as a 3CD/Blu-ray and 3LP set, with digital versions including the new Atmos mixes.

As the Eagles continue to make history on stage-including their record-breaking Sphere residency in Las Vegas and upcoming The Long Goodbye, Act III stadium dates-the legacy of One Of These Nights remains a touchstone for fans old and new, a reminder of the band’s unparalleled contribution to rock music.

ONE OF THESE NIGHTS (DELUXE EDITION)

3LP Track Listing

LP One: One Of These Nights

Side One

“One Of These Nights”

“Too Many Hands”

“Hollywood Waltz”

“Journey Of The Sorcerer”

Side Two

“Lyin’ Eyes”

“Take It To The Limit”

“Visions”

“After The Thrill Is Gone”

“I Wish You Peace”

LP Two: Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75)

Side One

Intro *

“Take It Easy” *

“Outlaw Man” *

“Doolin – Dalton/Desperado” *

Side Two

“One Of These Nights” *

“Ol’ 55” *

“Lyin’ Eyes” *

“Take It To The Limit” *

LP Three: Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75)

Side One

“Blackberry Blossom” *

“Midnight Flyer” *

“Already Gone” *

“Too Many Hands” *

“James Dean” *

Side Two

“Witchy Woman” *

“Rocky Mountain Way” – with Joe Walsh *

“Carol” *

“The Best Of My Love” *

ONE OF THESE NIGHTS (DELUXE EDITION)

3CD/Blu-ray Track Listing

Disc One: One Of These Nights

“One Of These Nights”

“Too Many Hands”

“Hollywood Waltz”

“Journey Of The Sorcerer”

“Lyin’ Eyes”

“Take It To The Limit”

“Visions”

“After The Thrill Is Gone”

“I Wish You Peace”

Disc Two: Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75)

Intro *

“Take It Easy” *

“Outlaw Man” *

“Doolin – Dalton/Desperado” *

“One Of These Nights” *

“Ol’ 55” *

“Lyin’ Eyes” *

“Take It To The Limit” *

Disc Three: Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75)

“Blackberry Blossom” *

“Midnight Flyer” *

“Already Gone” *

“Too Many Hands” *

“James Dean” *

“Witchy Woman” *

“Rocky Mountain Way” – with Joe Walsh *

“Carol” *

“The Best Of My Love” *

Blu-Ray

One Of These Nights – Atmos

Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75) – Atmos

One of These Nights (2025 Mix) – Hi-Res Stereo

Live At Anaheim Stadium (9/28/75) – Hi-Res Stereo

* Previously Unreleased

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)