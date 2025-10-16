Pitch Music & Arts 2026 Ushers In A New Era With Reimagined Design, Rock Pool And Tom Supple As Arts Curator - Noise11.com

Pitch Music & Arts will return for its ninth edition in 2026, taking over the Grampian Plains beneath Gariwerd (The Grampians) from 6 to 10 March 2026. Now approaching its first decade, the festival has become one of Australia’s most celebrated destinations for electronic music, design and creative culture.

For 2026, Pitch ushers in a new era with a reimagined Pitch Black stage design, inspired by its previous multi-level format, and the introduction of the Pitch Rock Pool – a swimming and wellness space designed to offer festivalgoers an oasis for restoration and reconnection. The appointment of Tom Supple as the new Arts Curator signals a bold artistic evolution for the event. Supple, known for his acclaimed work with Dark Mofo, Rising Festival, Vivid Sydney and Perth Festival, will lead the arts program into new immersive and multidisciplinary territory.

The 2026 edition marks nearly a decade since Pitch transformed the small town of Moyston, Victoria, into a creative epicentre of electronic culture. Since its first event in 2017, Pitch has positioned itself as one of the leading boutique electronic music festivals in the Southern Hemisphere, drawing inspiration from global institutions such as Dekmantel in Amsterdam and Sonar in Barcelona, while establishing a distinctly Australian identity rooted in community and landscape.

To launch its 2026 campaign, the festival released a striking new video across social media today, Thursday 16 October. The film, inspired by early science fiction and German expressionist cinema, captures a surreal exchange between a real human and a synthetic counterpart, reflecting the emotional tension between the organic and the artificial. It closes with Charlotte De Witte’s track Overdrive, a nod to the festival’s ongoing relationship with cutting-edge electronic performance.

As always, the architecture and sound design of Pitch remain at the heart of its experience. All three major stages – Pitch One, Pitch Black and the Resident Advisor Stage – will return in 2026, each with renewed creative direction and architectural innovation.

Pitch One will continue its brutalist-inspired design lineage, with architects Ambrose Zacharakis and Henry Howson once again at the helm. Their signature industrial aesthetic has defined some of Pitch’s most iconic visual moments. The Pitch Black stage, designed by TOR Studio, will unveil a reimagined cage-like structure, reminiscent of the celebrated 2020 edition, drawing inspiration from Berlin’s underground club scene and ancient amphitheatre architecture.

Meanwhile, the Resident Advisor Stage will debut an entirely new look, crafted by Studio Raito, the internationally acclaimed design collective behind Dekmantel Festival and Waking Life.

One of the most anticipated new additions for 2026 is the Pitch Rock Pool, an open-air swimming and wellness precinct located near the Pitch Pavilion. Designed as a sanctuary for cooling off, unwinding and reconnecting, the Rock Pool represents a major new chapter for the festival’s ongoing exploration of holistic and sensory experiences.

The Pitch Pavilion will once again serve as a hub for ambient sets, art installations, wellbeing workshops and performance pieces – a shaded refuge that bridges the worlds of sound, movement and visual art.

Ticketing for 2026 introduces the new Register and Reserve system, designed to offer more flexibility for attendees. Festivalgoers can now choose to reserve their tickets immediately or register for presale access ahead of the general on-sale period.

Ticket timeline:

Reservations close: Tuesday 28 October 12PM AEDT

Presale registration closes: Wednesday 29 October 10AM AEDT

Pitch Presale begins: Wednesday 29 October 6PM AEDT

General On Sale begins: Thursday 30 October 12PM AEDT

Festival passes are available for two, three or four days and include general camping. Upgrades to Premium Camp, Eco Camp and Glamping are also available, while Vehicle Pass packages promote carpooling and reduced emissions. Pitch Charter Buses will depart from Melbourne’s Carlton Gardens, offering return travel options for the entire weekend.

As Pitch Music & Arts moves into its ninth edition, its evolution reflects a commitment to innovation in design, curation and sustainability. What began as a grassroots gathering has grown into a world-class experience, blending music, architecture and art into an immersive celebration of community and creativity.

The 2026 lineup will be announced soon.

For tickets and details, visit pitchfestival.com.au

