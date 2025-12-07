Alison Wonderland Enters A New Era With Fourth Album Ghost World And Unveils New Single Heaven Ft. Ninajirachi - Noise11.com

Alison Wonderland has launched her fourth studio album Ghost World, a 14 track release that captures her most expansive creative vision to date. The Australian producer, DJ, vocalist and songwriter continues to elevate the emotional and sonic scope of her work, delivering an album shaped by transition, resilience and a renewed sense of artistic clarity.

Ghost World arrives as both a personal statement and a communal refuge, reflecting the connected audience she has cultivated since her rise from Sydney’s club circuit to the world’s biggest festival stages.

Across the album she explores the idea of building a world of her own creation, a concept drawn from a period of significant personal change. The project celebrates the power of self defined identity, community support and the determination to remain upright when life shifts unexpectedly. Wonderland describes the work as a home for anyone who feels out of place, a space for the emotionally bruised, the rave inclined and the seekers still searching for belonging.

In announcing the album she said she often feels like she is wandering the world trying to find her home, both artistically and personally, and wants listeners to know there is refuge waiting for them in Ghost World.

Alongside the album, Wonderland releases the new single Heaven Ft. Ninajirachi, a meeting of two Australian electronic innovators. The track opens with shimmering synths that give way to a soaring and hard hitting production, balancing delicacy and intensity with striking control. Wonderland’s trademark pitched vocals and detailed percussion merge seamlessly with Ninajirachi’s forward thinking club sensibilities.

The result positions the collaboration within the spheres of hyper pop, experimental electronic and contemporary club music. The accompanying video, shot in New Zealand by award winning filmmaker Conor Pritchard, pushes the cinematic tone of the track into vivid visual form.

Wonderland expressed gratitude to her audience, noting that their continued support allows her to process complex emotions through her art and evolve with each new project.

Alison Wonderland’s Path To Global Recognition

Born Alexandra Margo Sholler in Sydney in 1986, Wonderland began her musical life as a classically trained cellist with the Sydney Youth Opera before performing bass in several indie bands. Her pivot to electronic music followed a formative club experience where hearing The Knife changed her perception of what music could evoke. The stage name Alison Wonderland became both a playful pun and a statement of intent.

Her debut album Run arrived in 2015 and reached No. 6 on the ARIA Albums Chart, eventually earning gold certification. Its success placed her at the forefront of Australia’s electronic movement. The follow up Awake appeared in 2018, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart, and solidifying her position internationally. Wonderland’s commitment to transparency about mental health resonated strongly with fans, especially following her decision to cancel tour dates in 2019 to prioritise her wellbeing.

Her third album Loner in 2022 expanded her emotional range further, pairing vulnerability with the high intensity production style that became synonymous with her name. Tracks such as Bad Things, Something Real and Down The Line strengthened her reputation as an artist who could create cathartic experiences on and off the stage.

Wonderland’s live achievements are remarkable. She became the highest billed female DJ in Coachella history in 2018, performing for more than 50,000 people. Her seven headline shows at Red Rocks between 2019 and 2024 further cemented her draw as a touring force. From Tomorrowland to Ultra, Lollapalooza to Electric Daisy Carnival, she has appeared across five continents, performing with live vocals and cello in sets that blend theatricality with emotional intensity.

With over 1.1 billion global streams, multi platinum singles including I Want U and Church, and high profile collaborations with Trippie Redd and Dua Lipa, Wonderland remains a defining figure in modern electronic music. In 2022 she was named Electronic Artist Of The Year by Forbes and in July 2025 was ranked among the Top 5 Australian Electronic Artists Of All Time.

Ghost World marks the next stage in a career built on boundary pushing instincts and empathetic connection.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)