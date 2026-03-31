Plini Announces New Album An Unnameable Desire With Title Track Video - Noise11.com

Australian guitar virtuoso Plini returns with his highly anticipated third full-length album, An Unnameable Desire, set for release on Friday 24 April, alongside a music video for the title track.

by Paul Cashmere

Plini, born Plini Roessler-Holgate, has emerged as one of Australia’s most influential instrumental guitarists, acclaimed for his intricate compositions and genre-defying approach. With An Unnameable Desire, he continues to expand the boundaries of progressive music, blending technical precision, emotional depth and imaginative soundscapes across ten tracks. The album announcement coincides with the release of its title track and video, providing a first glimpse into Plini’s latest creative vision.

“I picked this as the first single because it sets the tone/sound of the album without really giving anything away,” Plini explains. “I’m known as a guitarist, but this song doesn’t even really contain a guitar solo. Much like the video, it’s the whimsical first chapter of an adventure, and hopefully gives a false sense of security for what’s to come.”

An Unnameable Desire was mixed by Simon Grove and mastered by Adam “Nolly” Getgood, with contributions from a host of talented collaborators including Chris Allison on drums, Dave Mckay on piano and synthesizers, A.J. Minette on strings, Misha Vayman on violin, Yoshi Masuda on cello, and guest features from Jakub Zytecki and Emily Hopkins. Album artwork was designed by Patti Bai, complementing the record’s exploratory sonic palette.

“The intention with this album,” Plini says, “was to let the process be as playful as possible, and then expand the music in every direction: heavier parts should be heavier, the pretty parts should be prettier, the hard-to-play stuff should be harder, while keeping songs connected through themes and references. I hope it’s as enjoyable to listen to as it was to make.”

This release builds on Plini’s critically acclaimed catalogue, which began with EPs Other Things and Sweet Nothings in 2013 and The End of Everything in 2015, before his debut album Handmade Cities in 2016. Handmade Cities earned praise from Steve Vai, who called it “one of the finest, forward-thinking, melodic, rhythmically and harmonically deep instrumental guitar records [he has] ever heard.” In 2020, Plini followed up with Impulse Voices, further establishing his reputation as a leading figure in modern progressive music.

Plini’s influences include Joe Satriani, whose melodic clarity and phrasing Plini cites as inspirational, particularly in balancing virtuosic technique with musicality. Over the years, he has contributed to projects with Sithu Aye, Widek, Periphery’s Adam “Nolly” Getgood, and many others, cementing his place in an international network of forward-thinking musicians.

While his technical prowess has earned him nominations such as Live Guitarist of the Year at the 2018 National Live Music Awards, Plini has also been recognised for his collaborative spirit. His past tours include dates with Sleep Token, Periphery and Tesseract, and he is set to embark on a major world tour in 2026, beginning in Europe shortly after the release of An Unnameable Desire.

The new album demonstrates Plini’s ongoing commitment to exploring instrumental music as a dynamic storytelling medium, weaving complexity, melody and texture into compositions that reward both careful listening and casual enjoyment. For fans of progressive and instrumental guitar music, An Unnameable Desire promises another milestone in a career defined by creativity, precision and curiosity.

An Unnameable Desire Track Listing:

01. Dorénavant

02. An Unnameable Desire

03. Ciel

04. Canyon

05. Now & Then

06. Manala

07. Vespertine

08. Ruin

09. After Everything

10. The Time Will Pass Anyway

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