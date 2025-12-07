P.O.D. Honour The Beatles With New ‘Don't Let Me Down' Video As 60th Anniversary Lands - Noise11.com

P.O.D. have released the official video for their cover of Don’t Let Me Down, timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of one of the most significant dates in Beatles history.

On 5 December 1965, The Beatles performed their final hometown shows, appearing twice at the Liverpool Empire Theatre during the final stretch of their 1965 UK tour. Those concerts marked the end of their live appearances in the city that shaped their identity, and they stand as pivotal moments in the mythology of modern music.

P.O.D. have chosen this anniversary to deliver their interpretation of Don’t Let Me Down, a song written by John Lennon during the turbulent and creative sessions that would eventually form Let It Be. The Beatles recorded it in early 1969 with keyboardist Billy Preston, and although it was released as the B-side to Get Back, producer Phil Spector later removed it from the album. It remained a fan favourite, gaining wider exposure through the 1970 Hey Jude compilation and later editions of Let It Be, as well as through the legendary rooftop performances that have become embedded in pop culture.

The new P.O.D. video places the band’s kinetic presence at the forefront. Their reworking remains faithful to the emotion of the original, while introducing the weight and grit that have defined P.O.D.’s sound since emerging from San Diego in the early 1990s. Sonny Sandoval delivers the vocal with a raw emotional urgency, matching Lennon’s vulnerability but expressing it through a contemporary rock lens. Marcos Curiel adds fiery guitar textures and layered backing vocals that bring a modern heaviness to the arrangement, while Traa Daniels anchors the track with the grounded rhythmic power long associated with the band.

Curiel says the group approached the song with deep respect for its originators. “We’ve always admired The Beatles from the very beginning of our songwriting journey,” he explains, noting that their melodic ideas and fearless approach to experimentation helped inspire P.O.D.’s interpretation. The band’s aim was to honour the past while shaping something distinct within their own sonic vocabulary.

The release of the Don’t Let Me Down video arrives on the same day P.O.D. begin a major Latin American tour. They launch the run at Carioca Club in São Paolo, opening a nine-date stretch that includes six Brazilian shows, plus one date each in Argentina and Chile. These shows follow a busy year that saw the group tour the U.S. with Daughtry and Seether, reinforcing their status as one of the most enduring American rock acts of the last three decades.

P.O.D. will return to Europe for the 2026 festival season, appearing at some of the continent’s biggest events. Their scheduled run includes Download in the UK, Nova Rock in Austria, Graspop in Belgium, Rock N Rio in Portugal, Summerside in Switzerland, Copenhell in Denmark, Tuska in Finland, Rockharz and Wacken Open Air in Germany, and Resurrection in Spain. The band will also perform at Sick New World in Texas in October 2026.

The band released their eleventh studio album Veritas in May 2024. It delivered one of the strongest chart performances of their career, landing in the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Current Hard Rock, Current Rock, and Current Alternative charts. It has already passed 71 million streams and produced several standout singles, including Afraid To Die featuring Tatiana Shmayluk of Jinjer, I Got That, I Won’t Bow Down, and Drop, which features a fierce guest appearance from Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God.

Since forming more than thirty years ago, P.O.D. have consistently evolved without stepping away from the authenticity that built their global fanbase. Sandoval, Curiel, and Daniels continue to move forward at full pace, and as the new video proves, the band remain as inspired and vital as ever.

Tour Dates

2025

05 Dec – Carioca Club, São Paolo, Brazil

06 Dec – Sacadura 154, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

07 Dec – Warehouse 14 Itaipava’s, Recife, Brazil

09 Dec – Tork N’ Roll, Curitiba, Brazil

10 Dec – Mister Rock, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

12 Dec – Toinha Brasil Show, Brasília, Brazil

13 Dec – Carioca Club, São Paolo, Brazil

15 Dec – Arena Sur, Buenos Aires, Argentina

17 Dec – Teatro Coliseo, Santiago De Chile, Chile

2026

10-13 Jun – Download, Donnington, UK

14 Jun – Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria

18-19 Jun – Summer Punch Festival, Warsaw, Poland

20 Jun – Graspop, Dessel, Belgium

21 Jun – Rock N Rio, Lisbon, Portugal

25 Jun – Summerside, Grenchen, Switzerland

26 Jun – Copenhell, Copenhagen, Denmark

27 Jun – Tuska, Helsinki, Finland

03 Jul – Rockharz, Ballenstedt, Germany

04 Jul – Resurrection Fest, Viveiro, Spain

29 Jul-1 Aug – Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany

24 Oct – Sick New World, Fort Worth, USA

