Port Phillip Council Launches Youth Soundcheck Survey - Noise11.com

Port Phillip Council in Melbourne’s St Kilda district has launched its Youth Soundcheck survey to get a better understanding how to encourage young people to attend live music events.

The City of Port Phillip has one of the highest concentrations of music venues in Australia including the iconic Palais Theatre, Memo Music Hall, The Prince Bandroom, The Espy, Dogs Bar and George Lane, to name a few.

The Youth Soundcheck survey is open to respondents aged 15 to 25 years. Prizes for contributing to the survey include passes to the M.I.C.S on Youth music forum on 31 August, the all ages gigs at The Espy on 1 September and passes to RAWKUS Live at the Espy Basement n 15 September.

Data from the survey will be added to Music Victoria’s 2023 study. In that survey 85% of respondents identified obstacles to attending live music which the City of Port Phillip has acted on.

Mayor Heather Cunsolo said, ‘The Live Music Precinct aims to help future proof live venues in St Kilda through the Planning Scheme Amendment that is currently before the Victorian Planning Minister. The next step is actively encouraging the next generation of music fans to fill them,” Cr Cunsolo said.

“We know from the Music Victoria survey, and the tremendous turnout at our St Kilda Festival each year, that young Victorians definitely have an appetite for live music. Our survey is about filling in the gaps to motivate more young music lovers to support the tremendous talent and live music venues on offer in our City.”

The survey, Youth Soundcheck – experiences of live music in our City | Have Your Say Port Phillip, closes on 16 September 2024.

To buy tickets for the M.I.C.S forum and sign up for the Youth Soundcheck facilitation session go to M.I.C.S On Youth Tickets at JMC Academy – Melbourne (South Melbourne , VIC) on Sat 31 August – Sun 1 September 2024 (oztix.com.au)

