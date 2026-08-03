Propagandhi Announce Australia And Aotearoa Tour For 2027 - Noise11 Music News

Canadian punk band Propagandhi will return to Australia and Aotearoa in January and February 2027 for their first regional tour in almost eight years, with dates across Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Barwon Heads, Melbourne, Wellington and Auckland supporting their latest album At Peace.

by Paul Cashmere

Propagandhi will return to Australia and Aotearoa in early 2027 for their first shows in the region since 2019, bringing their politically charged punk catalogue and new album At Peace to venues across both countries. The Manitoba, Canada band will begin the tour at Sydney’s Metro on January 27 before travelling through Brisbane, Adelaide, Barwon Heads, Melbourne, Wellington and Auckland.

The tour continues a relationship between Propagandhi and audiences in Australia and New Zealand that has developed over decades, built around the band’s combination of punk, hardcore and politically focused songwriting. The shows will follow the release of At Peace, the band’s eighth studio album, which continues their long-running exploration of social and political themes through increasingly complex musical arrangements.

Formed in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba in 1986 by guitarist and vocalist Chris Hannah and drummer Jord Samolesky, Propagandhi emerged from the underground punk scene before expanding their sound beyond the skate punk foundations of their early years. The current lineup features Hannah, Samolesky, bassist Todd Kowalski and guitarist Sulynn Hago.

The upcoming Australian and Aotearoa dates mark a return for a band whose influence has extended across punk and hardcore communities since the early 1990s. Propagandhi’s work has consistently challenged issues including inequality, nationalism, human rights and environmental concerns, while their music has evolved from fast-paced punk into a heavier style incorporating elements of thrash and metal.

At Peace reflects that continued evolution. Hannah said the new material maintains a connection to the perspective that shaped the band’s debut album How To Clean Everything in 1993, while recognising the changing circumstances of the world around them.

“Everything I’m singing about is still coming from being the same person that wrote and sang our first record How To Clean Everything in 1993,” Hannah said. “But what we’re putting into the songs now probably reflects more despair than 30 years ago when we had similar perspectives, but with strands of hope and naivete. Now it’s the existential dread of eking out a life worth living in this completely failed society.”

At Peace follows 2017’s Victory Lap and continues a catalogue that has seen Propagandhi move from independent punk beginnings into one of the most respected and uncompromising acts in contemporary punk music.

The band formed in 1986 when Hannah and Samolesky recruited bassist Scott Hopper after placing an advertisement in a local record shop. Following early lineup changes, John K. Samson joined on bass before later departing to form The Weakerthans.

Propagandhi’s breakthrough came after a 1992 performance with NOFX, leading to their signing with Fat Wreck Chords. Their debut album How To Clean Everything was released in 1993, introducing their combination of melodic punk, sharp political commentary and energetic live performances.

The band’s second album Less Talk, More Rock followed in 1996, pushing their political writing further and expanding their reputation as a group willing to challenge conventions within punk culture. Their later albums, including Today’s Empires, Tomorrow’s Ashes (2001), Potemkin City Limits (2005), Supporting Caste (2009), Failed States (2012) and Victory Lap (2017), continued that progression.

Over time, Propagandhi’s musical approach became heavier and more technically detailed, while their lyrical focus remained centred on activism and social commentary. The addition of Todd Kowalski in 1997 and Sulynn Hago as guitarist in 2015 helped shape the band’s current era.

The 2027 tour comes at a time when established punk acts continue to find new audiences through touring and catalogue discovery. For Propagandhi, the return provides longtime fans with an opportunity to reconnect with a band that has maintained a distinct identity across four decades, while introducing their music to listeners who have discovered their work through newer releases.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, January 27, Sydney, Metro

Friday, January 29, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday, January 30, Adelaide, Froth & Fury Festival

Sunday, January 31, Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel

Wednesday, February 3, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Friday, February 5, Wellington, Meow Nui

Saturday, February 6, Auckland, Powerstation

Ticket Details

Spotify Presale: Tuesday, August 4, 10am AEST (Code: PROPAUS)

Promoter Presale: Wednesday, August 5, 10am AEST (Code: PROP27)

Onsale: Thursday, August 6, 10am AEST

Tickets: sbmpresents.com/tour/propagandhi-2027

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