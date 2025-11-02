Pulp To Return To Australia For 2026 Tour - Noise11.com

Pulp will return to Australia in February and March 2026, marking their third visit to the country and their first since 2011. The Sheffield icons, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, last performed in Australia 15 years ago, having first toured the country in 1998 at the height of the Britpop era.

The 2026 visit will coincide with renewed global attention around Pulp following the release of their long-awaited eighth studio album More in June 2025 – their first new album in 24 years. Cocker and company have been touring extensively since reforming in 2022, revisiting major stages across the UK, Europe and North America and debuting a series of new songs such as Hymn Of The North, Background Noise and My Sex.

The Australian tour will open in Auckland on 21 February before crossing the Tasman for dates in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Pulp will headline major outdoor venues and festivals, with the Sydney Opera House Forecourt hosting two shows to close the run.

Pulp Australian and New Zealand Tour Dates

21 February – Auckland, Spark Arena

24 February – Brisbane, Riverstage

27 February – Adelaide, Adelaide Festival

3 March – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

6 and 7 March – Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

⏰ Pre-sale starts Thursday 6 November at 9am (local)

⏰ General tickets on sale Friday 7 November at 9am (local)

Pulp formed in Sheffield in 1978 when a teenage Jarvis Cocker began experimenting with music alongside Peter Dalton. The band spent years shaping their sound through the 1980s, with early releases like It (1983) and Freaks (1987) showing flashes of the kitchen-sink realism and lyrical wit that would later define them. It wasn’t until His ‘n’ Hers (1994) that Pulp broke through, earning a Mercury Prize nomination and positioning themselves at the forefront of the Britpop movement.

Their 1995 album Different Class catapulted them to international fame, debuting at number one in the UK and winning the Mercury Prize. Singles Common People, Disco 2000 and Mis-Shapes/Sorted For E’s & Wizz became defining tracks of the decade, capturing the sound of working-class Britain with cinematic precision.

The follow-up, This Is Hardcore (1998), reflected the darker side of fame and again reached number one. We Love Life (2001) would be their last release before a long hiatus. Over their career, Pulp sold more than 10 million records and became one of Britpop’s “big four” alongside Blur, Oasis and Suede.

Pulp first reunited in 2011, performing at festivals across the world including Glastonbury and Australia’s Splendour In The Grass. Their single After You, released in 2013, became their first new recording in over a decade. Following another pause, Cocker revived the band in 2022 with a new line-up that included original members Candida Doyle, Nick Banks and Mark Webber, alongside new touring musicians.

The reunion was bittersweet, following the death of longtime bassist Steve Mackey in 2023. His influence, however, remains central to the band’s enduring sound. Their recent tours have celebrated both their legacy and the strength of their new material, with Cocker’s theatrical charisma proving as magnetic as ever.

