Dream Theater Announce Long-Awaited Return to Australia With Iconic Line-Up - Noise11.com

Progressive metal titans Dream Theater will finally return to Australian stages in 2026 for the first time in fifteen years, and this time they’re coming armed with their most celebrated line-up. James LaBrie, John Petrucci, John Myung, Jordan Rudess, and the long-awaited return of founding drummer Mike Portnoy will perform An Evening With Dream Theater across four cities, celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary.

The run kicks off on 10 February at Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, before heading to Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Sydney’s ICC Theatre, and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall.

For Australian fans, the announcement carries extra weight: this is not only the band’s first trip down under in over a decade, but also the first since Portnoy reunited with his bandmates after more than 13 years away.

Formed in Boston in 1985 by guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, and drummer Mike Portnoy, Dream Theater carved out a space that fused the technicality of progressive rock with the power of heavy metal. Over the decades, their line-up has shifted, but the return of Portnoy reunites what many consider the “classic five” who propelled Dream Theater into global recognition.

James LaBrie joined as vocalist in 1991 ahead of their breakthrough Images and Words, which remains one of the most revered prog-metal albums of all time. Jordan Rudess, a virtuoso keyboardist, came aboard in 1999, completing the line-up that would define the next two decades.

Portnoy’s 2010 departure shocked fans, and while the band continued to release acclaimed albums and perform sold-out tours, the question of whether the five would ever play together again lingered. In 2023, that question was answered with Portnoy’s emotional return, setting the stage for their most celebrated era to resume.

Dream Theater’s history is paved with milestones. Their sophomore record Images and Words gave the band international attention, with the single “Pull Me Under” unexpectedly breaking into MTV rotation. Awake (1994) cemented their reputation, while Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory (1999) became an instant classic, topping fan polls and earning recognition from Rolling Stone as the greatest progressive rock album ever made.

The band continued to innovate across the 2000s and 2010s, with albums like Train of Thought, Octavarium, and Black Clouds & Silver Linings earning acclaim for their musicianship and ambition. Their live shows became legendary, often featuring full-album performances and marathon setlists showcasing their technical prowess.

Their legacy was further cemented when Dream Theater won a GRAMMY® Award for Best Metal Performance in 2022 with “The Alien” from A View From The Top of the World. It was a fitting nod to a band whose influence has reached well beyond the progressive metal niche into the broader rock and metal community.

Dream Theater’s upcoming sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia, is due via Inside Out/Sony Music. The record sees the reunited quintet blending the complexity of their early years with the confidence of veteran musicians still pushing forward. Early previews suggest it will be one of their most ambitious works to date—both a reflection on their history and a bold step into their fifth decade.

For fans, the timing could not be better: this anniversary tour is more than just a celebration, it’s the start of a new chapter.

Unlike many anniversary tours that rely on nostalgia alone, An Evening With Dream Theater promises a journey across the band’s vast catalogue. From early epics like “Metropolis” and “Pull Me Under” to later triumphs such as “The Alien,” fans can expect a setlist that honors all eras of their career.

Portnoy’s return behind the kit adds a fresh energy that long-time fans will recognise instantly. Combined with LaBrie’s soaring vocals, Petrucci’s unmatched guitar work, Myung’s rock-solid bass, and Rudess’ boundary-pushing keyboard wizardry, the line-up is primed to deliver shows of monumental scale.

Australian Dates

Tuesday 10 February – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday 12 February – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 14 February – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 15 February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

The Destroy All Lines pre-sale begins Tuesday 9 September at 10am local time, with general public tickets available from Wednesday 10 September via destroyalllines.com. VIP packages will also be available for fans wanting the full experience.

