Queen are preparing to add another chapter to their already monumental legacy. The band has moved to trademark its famous crest for use on wine bottles, sparking industry talk that a Queen wine range is on the horizon.

It wouldn’t be the first time the band has ventured into the drinks market. Back in 2014, Queen launched Killer Queen vodka, inspired by the Freddie Mercury classic from Sheer Heart Attack. The move into vodka showed that the band was open to brand extension beyond music. Now, with a wine project likely underway, Queen are signalling an interest in a more refined product for their loyal global fan base.

Wine has become the beverage of choice for many musicians branching into lifestyle products. For Queen, whose brand represents both theatrical flamboyance and timeless rock, the connection to a premium wine label feels natural. Trademarking the crest ensures the band maintains full control over quality and authenticity, which is crucial in the competitive celebrity wine market.

A Queen wine line could easily become a collector’s item, much like their music memorabilia. Fans who already buy limited-edition vinyl or tour merchandise will likely embrace the idea of owning a bottle embossed with the legendary Queen insignia.

Queen’s move places them among a growing list of artists who have either released their own wine ranges or owned vineyards.

Kylie Minogue is one of the most successful celebrity winemakers to date. Her wine range, launched in 2020, has sold millions of bottles worldwide and proved that pop stars can move serious units in the wine business.

Boz Scaggs was one of the pioneers of musicians crossing into wine. The legendary singer-songwriter owned Scaggs Vineyard in Napa Valley, where he and his wife produced Rhône-style blends. His small-batch wines became highly regarded before the vineyard eventually changed hands.

Sting has long operated his Tuscan estate Il Palagio, turning it into a respected working vineyard. His organic wines, often carrying names inspired by his songs, have been exported around the world.

Dave Matthews has been a force in Virginia wine with Blenheim Vineyards. He purchased the property in the late 1990s and transformed it into a popular destination, producing varietals like viognier and cabernet franc.

Maynard James Keenan of Tool runs Caduceus Cellars in Arizona. Unlike some celebrity projects, Keenan is directly involved in the process, from tending vines to blending. His passion has earned Caduceus a respected reputation in the wine industry.

Japanese rock star Yoshiki has released wines under his own “Y by Yoshiki” label, collaborating with winemaking families in California and Japan. His range now includes premium rosés and special-edition releases.

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red operates Il Cantante in Sicily, producing traditional wines on the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna. Hucknall’s venture reflects his love of Italian culture and craftsmanship.

P!nk has invested heavily in her winery Two Wolves in Santa Barbara. She owns a 25-acre vineyard and has produced a diverse catalogue of wines, from rosé to petit verdot.

Mary J. Blige’s Sun Goddess wines, made in collaboration with an Italian winemaking family, highlight her personal style with a range of fresh, aromatic whites.

Dolly Parton has recently launched a line of prosecco and rosé in the UK, adding another dimension to her already diverse empire.

Even television personalities like Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker have carved out niches in wine through their partnerships with Invivo Wines.

Rock’s harder edge has also been represented. AC/DC once put their name to a wine range but quite frankly it tasted like Angus just pissed into a bottoe. With Queen now set to join the fold, rock and roll continues to expand its reach into lifestyle markets.

For Queen, whose catalogue remains one of the best-selling in history, wine offers another way to keep the brand alive for generations to come. Just as their music has crossed eras and borders, a Queen wine has the potential to reach beyond the stage and into homes and restaurants worldwide.

Whether their bottles will carry names inspired by their hits, imagine sipping a “Bohemian Rhapsody Red” or a “We Will Rock You Shiraz”, remains to be seen.

