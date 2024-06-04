Rapper Mark Ross aka Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew Dies At 58 - Noise11.com

Mark Ross (aka Brother Marquis) of 2 Live Crew has died at age 58.

A statement on the 2 Live Crew socials reads:

Mark Ross AKA ” Brother Marquis of the 2 Live crew has passed away

2 Live Crew released eight albums between 1986 and 1998. Their two biggest hits were:

‘Me So Horny’ (1989, no 26)

‘Banned In The USA’ (1990, no 20)

Ross joined 2 Live Crew after the rappers had already completed the 1986 single ‘Trow The D and Ghetto Bass’. He was 19 when he made his first recording with them. ‘Word’.

Ross released his solo project ‘Bottom Boi Style Vol 1’ in 2003. 2 Live Crew was relaunched in 2007and in 2010 they were honored in the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors.

Wong Won of 2 Live Crew died in 2017.

