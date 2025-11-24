Rick Wakeman Provides Positive Health Update And Confirms 2026 U.S. Tour With Son Oliver - Noise11.com

Progressive rock icon Rick Wakeman has confirmed he is now recovering at home following recent brain surgery, with the Yes legend reporting strong progress and renewed confidence about his touring plans for 2026. The 75-year-old keyboardist underwent corrective shunt surgery after receiving a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, a neurological condition caused by fluid build-up in the skull, which forced the postponement of his planned American dates earlier this year.

Wakeman revealed that the surgery was successful, noting that he is recuperating under the care of his wife, with the welcome company of what he affectionately calls his “furry healing animals”. He was hospitalised in September, which brought an abrupt pause to preparations for the Strictly Wakeman U.S. Tour, a run designed to mark his six decades in music.

His message to fans emphasised gratitude, with Wakeman acknowledging the substantial support he has received throughout his treatment. He added that his piano technique remains intact, with his signature humour evident as he remarked he can still hit “the odd wrong note” when his attention drifts.

Doctors have advised Wakeman to rest in the coming weeks, yet his medical team has confirmed he will be fit to travel to America in March for the rescheduled Rick Wakeman And Son Tour. This new configuration will mark the first time Wakeman has toured with his eldest son and fellow Yes alumnus, Oliver Wakeman. The pairing represents a significant moment in the Wakeman family’s long association with prog rock, with Oliver having previously stepped into his father’s role during his own tenure with Yes.

Before the American tour begins, Wakeman will perform two charity concerts for Saving Strays in Norwich and Ipswich on 19 and 20 December. These shows will provide an early indication of his readiness for extended performances as he re-enters live touring.

Wakeman’s influence on modern keyboard performance is significant, shaped by a career that began with his departure from London’s Royal College of Music in 1969. As a young session musician he contributed to landmark recordings for David Bowie, Elton John, Lou Reed and Cat Stevens. His work with Yes from 1971 helped define the sound of progressive rock, particularly through albums such as Close To The Edge, which established the group as innovators in the genre.

Beyond his years with Yes, Wakeman has released more than 20 solo albums among a catalogue that exceeds 100 titles, many of which explored ambitious conceptual narratives that played a key role in expanding the artistic possibilities of rock keyboard composition.

Rick Wakeman And Son 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

11 March – Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

13 March – Phoenixville, PA, The Colonial Theatre

14 March – Poughkeepsie, NY, Bardavon

15 March – Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall

18 March – St Louis, MO, The Sheldon

20 March – St Charles, IL, Arcada Theatre

21 March – Kent, OH, The Kent Stage

22 March – Cincinnati, OH, Ludlow Garage

24 March – Richmond, VA, The National

25 March – Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts

26 March – Huntington, NY, The Paramount

28 March – Westerly, RI, United Theatre

29 March – Red Bank, NJ, The Vogel

