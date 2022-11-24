 Ringo Starr Previews Live Version Of His Song Beatles Don’t Pass Me By - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ringo Starr Previews Live Version Of His Song Beatles Don’t Pass Me By

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2022

Ringo Starr has uploaded a video of one of his rare Beatles songs. ‘Don’t Pass Me By’ was from ‘The Beatles’ (aka The White Album).

“I got to tell you, when I joined The Beatles I had written a lot of songs. None of them were recorded,” he joked. “til we got to this one”.

This recording will featuring on Ringo’s upcoming album ‘Live at the Greek Theater 2019’.

It is true that ‘Don’t Pass Me By’ was the first Ringo composed song on a Beatles album. The album also featured ‘Goodnight’, also written by Ringo.

Up until then Ringo did sing lead on a number of tracks including ‘Boys’, ‘Matchbox’, ‘Honey Don’t’, ‘Act Naturally’, ‘What Goes On’, ‘Yellow Submarine’ and ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’

Ringo also wrote and sang lead on one more Beatles song ‘Octopus’s Garden’ from Abbey Road.

