Two People Found Dead at Rob Reiner's Brentwood Home, Investigation Underway - Noise11.com

Los Angeles authorities are investigating after two people were found deceased Sunday afternoon at the Brentwood home of director and actor Rob Reiner.

Emergency responders were called to the 200 block of Chadbourne Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Paramedics discovered a man and a woman inside the residence, aged roughly 78 and 68 years old. Their identities and causes of death have not been released.

The Los Angeles Police Department immediately dispatched officers to the scene. Sources confirm that the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the investigation, with senior department officials on site. Police have not released further details, describing the situation as an active investigation.

Property records show the Brentwood home belongs to Reiner and his wife Michele Singer. The couple married in 1989 and have three children together, Jake, Nick and Romy. Neighbours reported that Reiner and Singer live at the property.

Rob Reiner, 78, is an acclaimed director, producer, screenwriter and actor whose career spans decades. He is best known for his work on films including This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride and Stand By Me. Reiner also earned an Academy Award nomination for his directing work.

The LAFD described the initial call as a “medical aid,” while LAPD terminology referred to it as an “ambulance death investigation,” indicating officers were called after firefighters discovered the deceased individuals. Police confirmed the investigation has since escalated, with no further information on potential causes or suspects.

A significant police presence remains at the Brentwood residence as authorities continue their work. Investigators are expected to gather evidence, interview neighbours, and review the property in the coming days. The LAPD has not yet confirmed if the case will be classified as a homicide.

At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear. Noise11 will provide updates as additional information becomes available, including any official statements from Reiner, law enforcement or family representatives.

