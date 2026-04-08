Rochelle Jordan Announces Through The Wall Australian Tour For May - Noise11 Music News

London-born, Toronto-raised artist Rochelle Jordan will bring her Through The Wall Tour to Australia this May, with shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane following the release of her acclaimed album Through The Wall.

by Paul Cashmere

London-born, Toronto-raised alt-R&B artist Rochelle Jordan will return to Australia this May, bringing her Through The Wall Tour to local audiences following the release of her latest album Through The Wall in 2025. The Los Angeles-based singer will perform three Australian shows including a previously announced appearance at Vivid Live in Sydney, before headline dates in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Jordan will perform at Sydney Opera House on 26 May as part of Vivid Live, followed by a Melbourne show at 170 Russell on 28 May and a Brisbane performance at The Crowbar on 29 May. The shows arrive as the artist continues a global run of performances supporting the album, which has become the most widely recognised project of her career.

The announcement positions Jordan’s visit within a period of rising international visibility for the artist, whose music has steadily built an audience over the past decade and a half. With more than 200 million global streams and a growing fanbase across North America and Europe, Jordan’s arrival in Australia signals the continued expansion of alternative R&B and electronic soul into international touring circuits.

Jordan’s latest album Through The Wall, released in September 2025, represents a defining moment in her catalogue. The 17-track project blends house rhythms, alt-R&B textures and pop songwriting, reflecting a sound Jordan has been refining since the early stages of her career. Standout tracks include LADIDA, The Boy, Sweet Sensation and the single Doing It Too, which was accompanied by a new music video unveiled in the weeks leading up to the tour announcement.

The album was created in collaboration with long-time creative partner and executive producer KLSH, whose involvement with Jordan stretches back through multiple phases of her career. Their partnership first came into wider focus with the 2021 album Play With The Changes, a project that marked Jordan’s return following a period away from releasing new material. That record introduced a renewed direction built around club-influenced production and electronic soul.

Jordan’s discography began earlier in the decade with a series of cult releases that attracted early attention from listeners exploring alternative R&B’s expanding boundaries. Projects including ROJO (2011), Pressure (2012) and 1021 (2014) established Jordan as an artist comfortable working across stylistic lines, blending UK garage, electronic music and traditional R&B songwriting.

The sonic palette on Through The Wall continues that approach with contributions from several producers recognised within electronic and dance music circles. Collaborators on the album include West Coast funk producer DāM FunK, Chicago house figure Terry Hunter, Alabama producer Byron The Aquarius, Japanese dance producer Initial Talk and Canadian electronic artist KAYTRANADA, who appears on the track The Boy.

Following the release of Through The Wall, she made her national US television debut on Good Morning America, performing LADIDA and Doing It Too during one of the program’s larger broadcast audiences of the year. Around the same period she delivered a live session performance of LADIDA for the online music platform COLORS.

Her Australian shows arrive while she continues touring the United States, where a 19-date run supporting the album has been moving through major cities with several sold-out performances. The international itinerary demonstrates how alternative R&B artists increasingly operate within the same touring framework long associated with pop and electronic music acts.

Jordan’s music sits within a broader shift that has seen genre boundaries soften across contemporary R&B. Over the past decade, artists incorporating club music structures, UK garage rhythms and house production have found larger audiences as streaming platforms expand the reach of niche scenes. Jordan’s catalogue reflects that development, drawing from dance music traditions while maintaining a vocal approach rooted in classic soul.

For Australian audiences, the upcoming shows offer an opportunity to see an artist whose work has largely circulated through streaming platforms and international touring rather than traditional radio formats. The performances also place Jordan within the wider Vivid Live program, which regularly introduces global artists working outside mainstream pop frameworks.

With Through The Wall now established as the central release of her career so far, the Australian shows represent the next step in Jordan’s international expansion. The tour arrives during a period when alternative R&B continues to evolve, with artists moving fluidly between electronic music scenes and traditional soul songwriting.

Rochelle Jordan Through The Wall Australian Tour

Tuesday 26 May, Sydney, Sydney Opera House (Vivid Live)

Thursday 28 May, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 29 May, Brisbane, The Crowbar

Untitled pre-sale begins Monday 13 April, 10am AEST for 24 hours.

General public tickets go on sale Tuesday 14 April, 12pm AEST.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)