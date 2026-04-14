Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026 Announced Featuring Iron Maiden, Oasis, Billy Idol And Sade - Noise11 Music News

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has confirmed its 2026 induction class, with Iron Maiden, Oasis, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Sade, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan among the eight Performer category inductees. The ceremony will take place on 14 November at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with the broadcast set for ABC and Disney+ in December.

by Paul Cashmere

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has unveiled its 2026 induction class, confirming one of the most stylistically diverse line-ups in the institution’s 40-year history. Announced during the “Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Night” edition of American Idol on April 13, the Performer category includes Iron Maiden, Oasis, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Sade, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

The ceremony is scheduled for 14 November at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with a televised broadcast on ABC and streaming via Disney+ in December. The announcement marks another shift in the Hall’s expanding definition of rock and roll, reflecting a broader spectrum of global popular music.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has confirmed its 2026 inductees, led by Iron Maiden, Oasis, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Sade, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan. The announcement was made on April 13 during a live segment of American Idol. The induction ceremony will take place on 14 November at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles before airing in December across ABC and Disney+.

The 2026 class reinforces the Hall’s continued broadening of its eligibility scope beyond traditional rock boundaries. The inclusion of hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, R&B icon Luther Vandross, jazz-influenced pop group Sade, and post-punk pioneers Joy Division/New Order underscores an evolving institutional recognition of genres that have shaped modern popular music. The selection also highlights long-awaited inductions for several major rock acts who have been eligible for years but previously overlooked.

The Performer category was selected from a ballot of 17 nominees, with ten first-time nominees in contention. Among those not selected this year were INXS, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, Pink, Shakira, The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley and New Edition, despite strong fan support.

Phil Collins returns to the Hall as a two-time inductee, having previously been honoured as a member of Genesis in 2010. His solo career, marked by global hits including “In The Air Tonight” and “Against All Odds”, cemented his status as one of the most commercially successful artists of the 1980s and 1990s.

Billy Idol enters following a career that began with Generation X before his solo breakthrough with “White Wedding” and “Rebel Yell”, albums that helped define MTV-era rock.

Iron Maiden’s induction recognises a catalogue that began with their 1980 debut and evolved into one of heavy metal’s most influential bodies of work, particularly following the arrival of vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1982.

Joy Division/New Order are inducted jointly, acknowledging the transformation of Joy Division’s post-punk legacy into New Order’s electronic and dance-oriented success after the death of Ian Curtis in 1980.

Oasis are recognised for their impact on 1990s Britpop, with albums such as (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? producing enduring global anthems.

Sade, fronted by Sade Adu, are inducted for a catalogue defined by restrained arrangements and a fusion of soul, jazz and pop that has remained influential across four decades.

Luther Vandross is honoured for his work as both a solo artist and producer, with a career spanning backing vocal work, solo success, and production credits for artists including Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston.

Wu-Tang Clan are recognised for redefining hip-hop collectives with their 1993 debut Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which reshaped East Coast rap and global hip-hop aesthetics.

Since its establishment, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has required that artists be eligible 25 years after their first commercial release. That framework has increasingly led to debates over genre inclusion and timing, particularly as hip-hop, R&B and global music forms have become more prominent in recent induction cycles.

The 2026 class reflects this ongoing shift. The inclusion of Wu-Tang Clan continues a pattern of hip-hop recognition that has expanded steadily since the 2020s. Similarly, Sade and Luther Vandross represent the Hall’s increasing acknowledgement of R&B’s foundational role in shaping contemporary pop.

Rock legacy acts such as Iron Maiden, Billy Idol and Oasis represent long-standing omissions now being corrected, while Joy Division/New Order’s joint induction formally recognises the continuity between two historically linked projects.

Phil Collins’ induction highlights another recurring Hall theme, the separation of solo careers from band legacies. While Collins entered previously with Genesis, his solo catalogue has long been considered a separate cultural force, particularly within 1980s mainstream rock and pop.

Despite the breadth of the 2026 class, omissions remain a talking point. INXS, Mariah Carey and The Black Crowes were among the most notable exclusions, despite strong commercial histories and, in some cases, strong fan voting performance.

New Edition topped the public vote with more than one million votes but were not ultimately included in the Performer class. The fan vote contributes a single vote toward final induction tallies, limiting its impact compared to the broader voting body.

The gender balance of the class has also drawn attention, with Sade the only female-led act in the Performer category. While the Early Influence and Musical Excellence categories include additional female representation, the main performer slate remains heavily male-dominated.

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