Rod Stewart Performs ‘Handbags and Gladrags’ and 'Downtown Train' For Sydney - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart had a couple of surprises for his Sydney fans last night. For the first time in 2023 Rod dug deep to perform his 1991 hit ‘Downtown Train’ and from his very first album in 1969 ‘Handbags and Gladrags’.

‘Handbags and Gladrags’ was written by Manfred Mann’s lead singer Mike D’Abo and first recorded by Chris Farlowe in 1967. Rod covered the song on his debut album ‘An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down’ in 1969. In Australia, the song was a hit for Jon English in 1973 on his debut album ‘Wine Dark Sea’.

‘Downtown Train’ was a Tom Waits song from his 1985 album ‘Rain Dogs’. Rod released the song on his 1991 album ‘Vagabond Heart’. Bob Seger recorded the song before Rod and claims he told Rod he recorded it when they were together in London. Rod recorded his version but always denied he stole the idea from Seger. Seger eventually re-recorded the song and finally released it on his 2011 compilation ‘Ultimate Hits: Rock and Rock Never Forgets’.

Rod Stewart setlist 30 March 2023 Sydney

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)

You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Ooh La La (from Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)

Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)

Twisting The Night Away (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

It Takes Two (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (from Blood Red Roses, 2018)

Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)

The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)

I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)

Downtown Train (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan cover, sung by backing singers)

Handbags and Gladrags (from An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down, 1969)

I Don’t Want To Talk About It (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

You’re in my Heart (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)

Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright) (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Lady Marmalade (LaBelle cover, sung by backing singers)

Stay With Me (from Faces, A Nod Is As Good As A Wink … To a Blind Horse, 1971)

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1979)

Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Fri 31 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (Postponed until further notice)

Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-rod-stewart-438

Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

