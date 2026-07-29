Roger Waters And Mona Miari Reimagine Pink Floyd Classic 'Comfortably Numb' With New Palestine Lyrics - Noise11 Music News

Roger Waters has released a new interpretation of the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb”, collaborating with Palestinian-American singer Mona Miari on a version that rewrites the song’s message with new English and Arabic lyrics centred on Palestine, displacement and human rights.

by Paul Cashmere

Roger Waters has revisited one of Pink Floyd’s most recognised songs with a politically charged reinterpretation of “Comfortably Numb”, transforming the 1979 classic into a statement on the conflict in Gaza and the broader Palestinian struggle. The new recording, titled “Comfortably Numb Re-Imagined”, features Palestinian-American artist Mona Miari and introduces newly written verses and a rewritten chorus that shifts the song’s original meaning from emotional detachment to resistance.

The project marks the latest chapter in Waters’ long-running use of music as a vehicle for political commentary. While the original “Comfortably Numb” explored alienation through the story of Pink, the central character in Pink Floyd’s 1979 concept album The Wall, the new version reframes the narrative around displacement, memory, grief and the pursuit of justice.

The most significant lyrical change comes in the refrain. The original line, “I have become comfortably numb”, becomes “I will never become comfortably numb”, reflecting a refusal to accept suffering or silence in the face of war.

New English lyrics are interwoven with Arabic verses performed by Mona Miari. The song builds towards references to a mother’s prayer, an olive tree as a symbol of Palestinian identity and the repeated declaration “Palestine wants to be free”, before concluding with the refrain “Palestine will be free… Falasteen.”

Waters has described the audio visual work as a collaboration with artists from Palestine and beyond that seeks to transcend language and borders while reflecting on resilience, truth and shared humanity.

The project also continues Waters’ outspoken advocacy for Palestinian rights. For many years he has been among the music industry’s most prominent supporters of campaigns calling for Palestinian self determination and has repeatedly criticised Israeli government policy. His activism has also attracted significant criticism from those who argue that some of his political statements cross into offensive or inflammatory territory. Waters has consistently rejected accusations of antisemitism, maintaining that his criticism is directed at Israeli government actions rather than Jewish people.

Miari is an internationally recognised Palestinian-American singer, songwriter and artistic director based in New York City. Her work combines Palestinian and broader Levantine musical traditions with contemporary international influences.

She first gained significant public attention at the age of 15 when she headlined a concert for Jerusalem’s Capital of Arabic Culture festival. Since then she has performed at major venues including Lincoln Center, the Brooklyn Museum, BAM, Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater, The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and Berlin’s Spore Initiative Cultural Center. She also became the first Arab singer to perform at Boston’s Hatch Memorial Shell with the Boston Landmarks Orchestra.

Beyond her performance career, Miari leads the New York Arab Chorus, the city’s first Arab chorus, and has collaborated on projects with artists from around the world. She also appears on Turkish composer Zülfü Livaneli’s forthcoming Rumi Suite alongside Ibrahim Maalouf and other international musicians.

Her collaboration with Waters has reportedly formed part of a broader musical partnership, with additional work expected in the future. Miari is also preparing the release of her debut album in 2026.

Originally released on Pink Floyd’s The Wall in 1979, “Comfortably Numb” was written by Roger Waters and David Gilmour, combining Waters’ lyrics with music composed by Gilmour. Waters has said the lyric was inspired by his experience of being injected with tranquillisers before a Pink Floyd concert in Philadelphia during the 1977 In The Flesh tour. The song’s original working title was “The Doctor”.

The recording became one of Pink Floyd’s defining works, notable for David Gilmour’s two celebrated guitar solos and for symbolising one of the final successful creative collaborations between Waters and Gilmour before their relationship deteriorated.

Waters has revisited the song several times since leaving Pink Floyd. In 2022 he released “Comfortably Numb 2022”, a darker, slower interpretation that removed Gilmour’s famous guitar solos and served as the opening piece for his This Is Not A Drill concerts. “Comfortably Numb Re-Imagined” takes the transformation further, replacing the song’s original psychological narrative with an explicitly political message.

Whether viewed as artistic reinvention or political statement, the new recording ensures that one of rock’s most enduring songs continues to generate discussion nearly five decades after it was first recorded.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)