The Rolling Stones Release Bonus Track Bad Luck Hideaway From Foreign Tongues - Noise11 Music News

The Rolling Stones have made “Bad Luck Hideaway” available as a bonus track from the Foreign Tongues era, giving fans access to a previously unavailable recording featuring the songwriting partnership of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

by Paul Cashmere

The Rolling Stones have released “Bad Luck Hideaway”, a bonus track connected to their Foreign Tongues album era, with the song available through the Foreign Tongues (Bonus Track Edition) digital release. The track, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, was released on 10 July 2026 and is available via Apple Music and the iTunes Store as an additional track outside the standard album editions.

“Bad Luck Hideaway” has drawn attention from fans because it was not included on the standard physical versions of Foreign Tongues. Its release provides another look into The Rolling Stones’ approach to expanding their catalogue through additional editions and previously unavailable recordings.

The song’s release continues a long-running tradition for The Rolling Stones of revisiting material connected to their recording history. While the band has not provided a complete account of when “Bad Luck Hideaway” was recorded or confirmed the full personnel involved, information surrounding the track has linked it to earlier Stones sessions and the broader Foreign Tongues recording period.

The exact origins of “Bad Luck Hideaway” remain unconfirmed. Fan research and session information have suggested the song may date from earlier Rolling Stones recording activity, with some speculation placing its origins around the mid-2010s period. Reports have also suggested that the track features Charlie Watts on drums, potentially making it one of the later recordings to include the late drummer’s performances.

Other musicians associated with the Foreign Tongues sessions, including Ronnie Wood and keyboard contributors from the band’s recent recording circle, have been linked to the track, although an official complete musician and production credit list has not been released.

Musically, “Bad Luck Hideaway” has been described by early listeners as a reflective, roots-oriented Rolling Stones recording. The song places emphasis on the vocal relationship between Jagger and Richards, with the pair trading lines in a style that recalls earlier periods of the band’s catalogue.

The track has also been noted for its acoustic and country-folk influences, creating a different texture from some of the harder-edged material associated with Foreign Tongues. The return of the Jagger and Richards vocal exchange has been a key point of interest among listeners, highlighting one of the defining elements of The Rolling Stones’ sound.

Thematically, “Bad Luck Hideaway” explores ideas of isolation, escape and finding shelter from difficult circumstances. The title suggests a place removed from everyday struggles, where someone can retreat from hardship. The band has not released an official interpretation of the lyrics, leaving listeners to form their own understanding of the song’s darker themes.

The release of “Bad Luck Hideaway” also adds another chapter to The Rolling Stones’ history of archival releases and expanded editions. Throughout their career, the band has regularly revisited recordings that were left outside original album sequences, giving audiences access to alternate takes, unreleased songs and additional material from significant recording periods.

For The Rolling Stones, bonus tracks have become a way to extend the story of an album beyond its original release. These additions allow fans to explore the creative process behind the finished records and provide further insight into how the band’s music developed during different eras.

“Bad Luck Hideaway” has generated discussion among listeners who believe the song could have been included on the main Foreign Tongues tracklisting. Particular attention has focused on the combination of Jagger and Richards’ songwriting, the vocal interplay between the two musicians and the possibility of Charlie Watts’ contribution.

The track’s availability as a digital bonus recording means fans who want to hear it will need to access the Foreign Tongues (Bonus Track Edition) through Apple Music or the iTunes Store. It is not part of the standard physical editions of Foreign Tongues.

The release provides another opportunity for audiences to explore The Rolling Stones’ continuing creative archive and the enduring songwriting partnership of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. As with many later-era Stones recordings, “Bad Luck Hideaway” adds to the wider picture of a band continuing to examine and expand its own history.

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